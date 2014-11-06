From Brigitte Bardot to Burberry- our model hits the big time

Only last year 19 year old Essex model Hannah Dodd was our modern sixties muse , bang up to date Bardot and seventies Biba glamazon in our seriously popular masterclass series with legendary makeup artist Mary Greenwell . Her luminous skin, puppy dog brown eyes and cherubic scattering of freckles bought charm and playfulness to our retro recreations, and brands such as Nivea, Boden and Monsoon snapped her up thanks to her poise and near-on impossible prettiness. Now Hannah’s star is truly in the ascendance, thanks to a phone call from Burberry HQ.

It was revealed this week that the divine Ms Dodd is the face of Burberry’s festive campaign, alongside a breakdancing Romeo Beckham no less. Showcasing neutral tulle, the perfect red lip and a loose, carefree hairstyle , Hannah embodies our Christmas party aspirations- not in any way try hard but somehow effortlessly elegant. That goes for the watlzing too, although that probably comes naturally due to Hannah’s extensive dance training (she’s currently focusing on her performing arts degree). Watch this space for a future Strictly Come Dancing style tutorials (possibly), and in the meantime enjoy trying out Hannah’s makeup looks for yourself with expertise from Mary G and bathing in the magic of the Burberry ad .