Get Splashes of Summer with SOIGNÉ

What’s the quickest way to bring on a brighter look this summer? The Glossy Posse think it’s with nail polish from new luxury nail brand SOIGNÉ. The name, which means ‘to take care of’, pretty much sums up the brand, that aims to bring a touch of luxury to the experience of buying (and applying) nail polish.

The packaging has a personal feel that’s very chic-boutique, and the 28 stylish and sophisticated core shades means there's a splash of colour out there for everyone. The brush is a chunky affair which spreads the polish evenly and easily over the nail. It’s also quick drying, doesn’t chip and has a gorgeous, glossy finish (and if it’s glossy, it’s got to be good).

The polish is toxic free and includes up to 85 per cent raw plant-sourced materials. It also has an oxygen base for added breathability and hydration which leads to stronger, healthier nails. As well as the core collection, a number of limited edition ranges are also available with trendy statement boxes, with the first being SOIGNÉ’s limited edition summer collection Fruit Marbles. For the perfect portion of Oh Là Là, this summer it has to be SOIGNÉ.

SOIGNÉ Nail Lacquer, £11, available in a limited range exclusively at Birchbox , with the full range available from July from soignenails.com