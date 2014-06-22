Get Splashes of Summer with SOIGNÉ

22 June 2014
daily-crush-soigne-nails

This new luxury nail brand is just too pretty to pass up


Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

What’s the quickest way to bring on a brighter look this summer? The Glossy Posse think it’s with nail polish from new luxury nail brand SOIGNÉ. The name, which means ‘to take care of’, pretty much sums up the brand, that aims to bring a touch of luxury to the experience of buying (and applying) nail polish.

The packaging has a personal feel that’s very chic-boutique, and the 28 stylish and sophisticated core shades means there's a splash of colour out there for everyone. The brush is a chunky affair which spreads the polish evenly and easily over the nail. It’s also quick drying, doesn’t chip and has a gorgeous, glossy finish (and if it’s glossy, it’s got to be good).

The polish is toxic free and includes up to 85 per cent raw plant-sourced materials. It also has an oxygen base for added breathability and hydration which leads to stronger, healthier nails. As well as the core collection, a number of limited edition ranges are also available with trendy statement boxes, with the first being SOIGNÉ’s limited edition summer collection Fruit Marbles. For the perfect portion of Oh Là Là, this summer it has to be SOIGNÉ.

SOIGNÉ Nail Lacquer, £11, available in a limited range exclusively at  Birchbox , with the full range available from July from  soignenails.com


You may also like

The video that will shock you into wearing SPF every day

10 inspirational quotes from top wellness experts

How to beat the post-summer blues

How to overcome low self-esteem


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Ilia Multi Stick, £33

Vieve Conceal & Prime Brush, £24

Only wide leg tailored trouser, £30

Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow, £49

Ion Gut Support, $62

Oliver Bonas mama Mug, £12

More Gloss

Beauty

32 best Mother’s Day 2023 gifts to suit every budget

Beauty

February Empties 2023: what the GTG team finished this month

Beauty

Glossy Picks: the 20 new launches you need to know about

Beauty

Sephora UK store opens on 8 March and there are freebies to be had!

Beauty

Pierced nails are back!

Health

11 of the best electric toothbrush 2023

Beauty

What docs have done: Dr Nina Bal on the skin treatments that are so good she has them herself

Hair

Hair shedding - what's a 'normal' amount of hair to lose when you are brushing or washing

Victoria Woodhall
Explore More