Get summer-ready with Chanel Nail Colour

26 July 2014
daily-crush-chanel-main

Chanel’s Le Vernis is cute, colourful and chip-free certified

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Here at GTG we love nail colour, but not the problems that come with it. Hours of drying time, numerous smudges and chipping when we’re finished can sometimes render the whole experience rather redundant. Enter Chanel with their Le Vernis range for nails, the colourful, caring and glossy polish that’s all set to hot up our summer.

The finger-friendly range is made up of a rainbow of colours and packs a pretty powerful punch as far as summer nails are concerned. Girly shades like Orange Fizz and Ballerina are perfect for laid-back beauty days spent lounging in the sun, while Tutti Frutti and Holiday are just what the beauty doctors ordered for a naughty night out on the tiles. Bright and bold, each shade is perfectly formulated for just the right mix of gloss, glamour and intensity, and comes with its own quirky name to help nails stand out from the crowd.

Not content with great colour, this polish also has a practical edge. Dermatologically tested, it protects the fragile nature of the nail, conditioning and caring for what’s underneath as well as providing a colour-rich coat for what’s on top. Special resins ensure chip-proof hardening action in minutes and specially formualted solvents give a resistant and glossy film finish. For chip-free lasting hold this summer, why not try Chanel out for size?

Chanel Le Vernis, £18, available to  buy online


You may also like

The video that will shock you into wearing SPF every day
10 inspirational quotes from top wellness experts
How to beat the post-summer blues
How to overcome low self-esteem


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Tower 28 Beauty BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm in Happy Hour, £21
La Roche-Posay Respectissime Waterproof Eye Make-Up Remover, £12.50
Chanel Vitalumière Foundation, £45
Nail Envy Alpine Snow Nail Strengthener was £21.90 now £17.52
Your London Florist Dream Cloud Bouquet, £60
Balance Me Pre and Probiotic Radiance Cream, £29

More Gloss

Beauty
9 makeup buys that will genuinely take you from day to night
Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Makeup
33 best lipsticks of all time, according to makeup artists and beauty editors
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
Explore More