In search of the best beauty products of all time

If you’ve been keeping an eye on Get The Gloss for the last few weeks, you’ll have noticed we’ve been announcing one Get The Gloss Awards winner per day since the 1 December. The products were all judged by our panel of experts, but as well as all the entries into our awards, our esteemed judges wanted to give a shout out to their own hero products, so we’d like to introduce you to our Editor’s Choice Award. The products in this category were nominated by our judging panel to pay tribute to the beauty and wellness buys they spend their money on, can’t live without and go back to time and time again. We have a shortlist of 16 best of the best products, which we are asking you the readers to judge. Head over to our Instagram Stories to cast your vote every day this week. Read on for the 16 products that made it into the shortlist for The Editor’s Choice Award. Aveeno Daily Moisturising Body Yogurt Cream Vanilla & Oat Scented, £4.90

Clinically proven to moisturise for 48 hours, this unassuming product helps reinforce the skin's natural barrier, and is suitable for sensitive skin. Dermatologist Anjali Mahto swears by it, and you know it's going to be good if it's got a derm's seal of approval. Trepadora Smoothing Elixir, £23

We love a multi-tasker, and this is just that. It can be used on wet or dry hair, as a scalp massager or a pre-shampoo treatment, designed to leave hair silky soft. Awards judge Ateh Jewel commends it for really soaking into the hair, rather than sitting on top. Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair, £78



We barely know anyone who hasn't given this hero product a whirl at some point in their life - including judge and makeup artist Cher Webb who is a devotee and nominated this serum. Lines and wrinkles appear significantly reduced when using, while skin feels smoother, hydrated and stronger. Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof, £22

For an eyeliner that simply won't budge this product is an absolute must. Get The Gloss founder Sarah Vine favours metallic red shade Eros for a dramatic makeup look. Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream, £205



Both Get The Gloss founder Susannah Taylor put this product forward - both she and Victoria Beckham love this luxuriously rich and deeply hydrating cream. It's expensive, we know, but has extensive stem cell research behind it to back up the price point. Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum, £65



Another favourite of Dr. Anjali Mahto, this serum promises a smoother, brighter eye area thanks to Retinol Tri-Active Technology. The lightweight, quick-absorbing formula helps to minimise the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and crow's feet for a younger-looking eye contour. No7 Match Made Custom Blend Foundation Drops, £16

These foundation drops turn everything from your SPF to your favourite skincare into a buildable base or concealer. With Boots' in-store Match Made shade finder service, you can find out which of the 24 shades is right for you. Get The Gloss' editorial director Victoria Woodhall calls it a "tiny tube of wonder". Chanel Soleil Tan de Chanel, £40

This cream-gel bronzer that glides on to leave a velvety finish that can be worn over and under foundation. Cher Webb loves this for creating a matte, sunkissed glow. Aurelia Dry Body Oil, £48



Ateh Jewel loves this natural organic dry oil for how soft and fragrant it leaves her skin. It contains a blend of neroli, lavender, rose and mandarin, mixed with antioxidant-rich botanicals to revitalise the skin whilst calming the senses to ease feelings of stress. Viviscal Maximum Strength Hair Supplements, £95.99

These are the only hair supplement on the market to have gone through rigorous trials and as a result, are regularly recommended by dermatologists - celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon are fans of the brand. Victoria Woodhall nominated them because they transformed her thinning hair. Charlotte Tilbury Magic Away Concealer, £24



From the clicking mechanism to the spongy applicator to the power to hide dark circles, we love everything about this concealer, especially the glowy skinlike finish it gives - Susannah Taylor uses it every day. Hourglass Confession Ultra Slim High-Intensity Refillable Lipstick, £31

This vegan lipstick gives gorgeous intensity without drying the lips, plus the fact that it's refillable gives it a big eco-tick in our book. Sarah Vine loves the shade My Icon Is. Skin Ceuticals Hydrating B5 Serum, £65



Another of Cher Webb's favourites, this replenishes skin hydration by binding moisture to it, leaving it feeling supple and smooth. Slip Silk Sleep Mask, £50

You can't put a price on a good night's sleep; this cushiony, comforting mask keeps skin hydrated and is an essential part of Victoria Woodhall's sleep routine - she has three on rotation! Dyson SuperSonic Hairdryer, £299



Susannah Taylor sings the praises of this holy grail of hairdryers; it causes minimal heat damage, is light as a feather and dries hair quick as a flash. Everyone needs one in their arsenal. Kevin Murphy Young Again Leave-in Treatment Oil, £33

