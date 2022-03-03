Hurry! Entries close this week for the Get The Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards Awards 2020

After the runaway success of our first ever Get The Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards last year, we’re delighted to announce that the 2020 Awards are here, with entry open throughout September.

We’re celebrating all the things that make our daily lives better in 30 categories across skincare, haircare, beauty tools, makeup and wellbeing. It’s a chance for us to shine a spotlight on fresh new ideas, innovations and bright brand values in beauty and wellness and to celebrate the stuff that really works.

"It's been an extraordinary year so far and beauty and wellness brands have played a vital role during a time of crisis not just for consumers but for the community at large," says Victoria Woodhall Get The Gloss' Editorial Director. "Building on the success of our 2019 awards, we're honouring the self-care rituals and wellness supplements that have seen us through a most unusual year, as well as asking our community to nominate their 2020, for any rand, campaign, product or individual that stepped up to provide support or fill a need this year."

Other new categories for 2020 include the best in makeup palettes, brows, budget beauty as well as mother and baby care.

We've called on some of our favourite experts to be judges. They include makeup artists Mary Greenwell and Cher Webb, aesthetic and women’s health doctor Sophie Shotter, hairstylist to the stars George Northwood, beauty journalist, founder and diversity advocate Dr Ateh Jewel, wellness pro and motivational speaker Adrienne London and makeup artist and GTG columnist Madeleine Spencer.

Entries open from 1 September 2020 with an early bird 10% off all entries until the 10 September. Find out more about the Get The Gloss Beauty and Wellbeing Awards 2020 and how to enter here.