The Get The Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards 2021 are open!

Welcome to the 3rd annual Get The Gloss Awards honouring the brightest and best in beauty and wellness. Throughout September, we’re giving you the chance to put your products in front of a panel of industry experts and insiders, from doctors, to aestheticians, makeup artists, to hair stylists, beauty editors and content creators, all dedicated to finding the best of the best

Choose from 27 categories covering everything from self-care to scalp care, masks to mists and lashes to lips.

The Get The Gloss Awards offers a level playing field for all brands big and small. You don’t have to be a UK brand to enter but you must be sold in the UK. Our expert judging panel reflects our commitment to expertise, sustainability, and diversity.

Find out how to enter here .

Judging takes place in October with winners announced at an online ceremony in November. Winners and finalists receive feature coverage on Get the Gloss website, shared with our 500k+ monthly website viewers, 130k mailout subscribers and on our social media platforms.

Winners (Gold, Silver, Bronze, Shortlisted) receive a free-to-use winners’ logo for promotional material.

All the details can be found at www.awards.getthegloss.com.

For information, email us at awards@getthegloss.com.