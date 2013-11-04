Get the Gloss is shortlisted for the Good Web Guide Awards

Anna Hunter 4 November 2013
the-good-web-guide-get-the-gloss-1

We're super proud to announce that we've been shortlisted in the Good Web Guide Awards - vote for us and we could even be winners...

It may be a Monday morning, but this morning we leapt out of bed with a spring in our step (despite over-consumption of bangers at weekend bonfires…) because Get The Gloss has been shortlisted for this year’s Good Web Guide awards!

We’re honoured to be included in a frankly fantastic line-up of websites, and equally thrilled that Holly Tucker MBE, co-founder and chief executive officer of the award-winning and addictive Not on the High Street , will be presenting this year’s awards. In Holly’s words:

“The Good Web Guide Awards recognise innovation and online excellence, two qualities we strongly uphold ourselves. Small business are hugely important to the future prosperity of the UK so I’m very excited to be part of an event that truly values this.”

After having celebrated our first birthday, to be a contender in this prestigious award means the (Gloss) world to us.

Vote for GTG!

If you love Get the Gloss and would like to boost our winning chances, we’d be over the moon if you could vote for us for the Good Web Guide’s People’s Choice prize here . Voting closes at midday on Tuesday 19th November, with winners announced at the awards reception that evening, held at the The Royal Institution of Great Britain.

Whether you vote or not, and whether we win or not, we’d like to thank our lovely, smart and highly discerning readers for all of their support and contribution since our little beauty hub launched! It’s already become bigger than we could have imagined. They grow up so fast…


