Get The Gloss launches Get The Job

13 November 2014
gtg-get-the-job-main

The Glossy Posse have an exciting announcement…

Team Gloss are excited to introduce Get The Job , a brand new careers platform for the beauty and wellness industry.

Launching today, the new section of the site will not only help you find your dream job in beauty and wellness but will also feature the latest in business news,  inspiring interviews  with key industry players and a behind the scenes look at some of our favourite brands.

This morning, founders  Susannah Taylor  and  Sarah Vine  are hosting a breakfast event at The Club at The Ivy to introduce the new platform to industry leaders, as well as hosting a panel discussion with the inspirational Liz Earle, Sali Hughes and Vanita Parti.

Here at Get The Gloss we are all about championing those in the industry, and to celebrate the launch of Get The Job we are encouraging you to share with us via social media the person who gave you your big break using the hashtag #MyBigBreak.

Whether you share via  Twitter  or  Instagram  don’t forget to include our handle @GetTheGloss and nominate others to pay it forward too.

See Get The Job in full  here.


