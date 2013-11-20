Get the Gloss wins Best Website for Health and Beauty

On what could well have been just another Tuesday night after a busy day at Gloss HQ, we're delighted to say that Get the Gloss won the Best Website Award for Health and Beauty at last night's Good Web Guide Awards 2013. Woohoo!

Hosted at The Royal Institution in London, the event, run by The Good Web Guide (whose aim is to provide the ultimate edit of British internet companies), saw founders of websites of all kinds of genres coming together to celebrate their achievements and find out who made the cut out of the 50 shortlisted brands.

Holly Tucker, co-founder of Not On The High Street, announced the winning websites but not before sharing a bit of advice based on her experience in the startup world. Holly's top tips included never compromising your brand even if it makes you a quick buck, getting the right team in place and keeping hold of your innovative spirit day in, day out. We were nodding our heads in agreement - they're all fundamental aspects of why Get the Gloss has become the, ahem, award-winning success that it is.

Blushing with pride (and shock) our editor Susannah Taylor accepted our award which joins previous trophies (not that we like to boast, of course) from InStyle's Online Beauty Awards (Best Expert Advice), P&G's Awards (Best Beauty Website) and of course our place in The Times' Top 10 Beauty Websites 2013. We couldn't be happier!

Panellist Kate Russell, author of Working The Cloud and companion website and BBC Click's website diva said of GTG: "I love the pretext here, and the site is interesting and visually engaging."

We had some incredible competition, too - in our category were the brilliant Neom Organics as well as the experts at Victoria Health, both friends of GTG and brands we're proud to be pitched alongside.

We couldn't have done it without our exceptional GTG team and of course, our oh-so-glossy readers so thank you all for your support along the way! Now if you'll excuse us, we have some celebrating to do…