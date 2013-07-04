Get the Gloss wins InStyle's Best Expert Advice award

We're not usually ones to blow our own trumpets here at Gloss HQ but today we're having to make an exception because we're just too excited: InStyle magazine has announced the winners of its second ever Online Beauty Awards in the latest issue and Get the Gloss has won for Best Expert Advice - hurrah!



We're so happy to add another award to our small but mighty collection - having been picked as Best Beauty Website at this year's P&G Awards and listed in The Times Top 10 Beauty Websites 2013 - especially as it's for something that's built into our very ethos of bringing together brains and beauty.



InStyle called us a 'genius e-zine' and commended our live chats with industry experts , great product knowledge and how to videos, and loved our ' App a Day ' feature which tells you about the best health and beauty apps around. Yes, we're blushing - and for once it's not down to our make-up...



Alongside our awesome accolade were awards for some of our friends in the beauty e-tail industry. Huge congrats to our well-deserved fellow winners which include FeelUnique.com, Net-a-Porter.com, Liberty.co.uk and VictoriaHealth.com, who all scooped awards for their perfectly polished websites.



Of course we couldn't have done it without our brilliant team the Glossy Posse and all our brilliant experts who make the site what it is - nor would we be here if it weren't for our fabulous glossy readers. Thank you all! Now, where's that champagne…