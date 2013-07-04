Get the Gloss wins InStyle's Best Expert Advice award

Judy Johnson 4 July 2013

Breaking news: Get the Gloss wins award for Best Expert Advice in InStyle's online beauty awards

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

We're not usually ones to blow our own trumpets here at Gloss HQ but today we're having to make an exception because we're just too excited: InStyle magazine has announced the winners of its second ever Online Beauty Awards in the latest issue and Get the Gloss has won for Best Expert Advice - hurrah!

We're so happy to add another award to our small but mighty collection - having been picked as Best Beauty Website  at this year's P&G Awards and listed in The Times Top 10 Beauty Websites 2013 - especially as it's for something that's built into our very ethos of bringing together brains and beauty.

InStyle called us a 'genius e-zine' and commended our live chats with industry experts , great product knowledge and how to videos, and loved our ' App a Day ' feature which tells you about the best health and beauty apps around. Yes, we're blushing - and for once it's not down to our make-up...

Alongside our awesome accolade were awards for some of our friends in the beauty e-tail industry. Huge congrats to our well-deserved fellow winners which include FeelUnique.com, Net-a-Porter.com, Liberty.co.uk and VictoriaHealth.com, who all scooped awards for their perfectly polished websites.

Of course we couldn't have done it without our brilliant team the Glossy Posse and all our brilliant experts who make the site what it is - nor would we be here if it weren't for our fabulous glossy readers. Thank you all! Now, where's that champagne…


You may also like

Joe Wicks Fat Loss Plan recipe: Popcorn Chicken & Super Slaw
How to deal with the anxiety attack 'hangover'
How to stop prickly heat and heat rash from ruining your summer
Best natural and organic skincare to use during cancer treatment


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Tower 28 Beauty BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm in Happy Hour, £21
La Roche-Posay Respectissime Waterproof Eye Make-Up Remover, £12.50
Chanel Vitalumière Foundation, £45
Nail Envy Alpine Snow Nail Strengthener was £21.90 now £17.52
Your London Florist Dream Cloud Bouquet, £60
Balance Me Pre and Probiotic Radiance Cream, £29

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
Beauty
20 Christmas gifts under £20 - find the perfect stocking fillers and Secret Santa presents
Beauty
Glossy Picks: new festive and party season beauty buys
Awards
Get The Gloss Beauty Awards 2023 Winners
Explore More