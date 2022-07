This summer's hottest nail shades are ice cool.

Take your inspiration from pretty ice cream colours, from pistachio greens to strawberry pinks, creamy vanilla and chocolate. Wear on short nails as the perfect tan-topper.

Ciate in Loop the Loop , £9

Ciate in Cookies and Cream , £9

Bobbi Brown in Pink Cloud , £11

Chanel Le Vernis in May , £18

Bobbi Brown Nail Polish in Bittersweet , £11

Rococo Nail Apparel in Jaded , £12

Bourjois So Laque Glossy Nail Enamel in Almond Defile , £5.99

Topshop Nail Varnish in Yellow , £6