Get the shoes: win a pair of Valentino Rockstuds with SheerLuxe...

As Marilyn Monroe once said, “Give a girl the right shoes, and she can conquer the world” and what better pair to scale your way to global domination than one of the most Instagrammed shoes to date: Valentino’s Rockstud Heels.

The perfect leather studded accessory to step into the new season with, these show-stopping shoes will certainly make you feel like a thousand bucks, but they’ll also cost you about that much too. Well, not quite - around 600 to be exact. However, what if we told you that you could win a pair? Prepare to get clicking, because our friends at SheerLuxe are offering readers the chance to make their fantasy a reality.

Simply enter here by Monday the 30th of November to be in with a chance and get one step closer to owning fashion’s hottest heels.