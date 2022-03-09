Get the shoes: win a pair of Valentino Rockstuds with SheerLuxe...

Ayesha Muttucumaru 9 October 2015
win-valentino-rockstuds
PursuitofShoes.com

Want the shoes that’ll put you a step ahead in the style stakes? Right this way...

As Marilyn Monroe once said, “Give a girl the right shoes, and she can conquer the world” and what better pair to scale your way to global domination than one of the most Instagrammed shoes to date: Valentino’s Rockstud Heels.

The perfect leather studded accessory to step into the new season with, these show-stopping shoes will certainly make you feel like a thousand bucks, but they’ll also cost you about that much too. Well, not quite - around 600 to be exact. However, what if we told you that you could win a pair? Prepare to get clicking, because our friends at SheerLuxe  are offering readers the chance to make their fantasy a reality.

Simply enter here  by Monday the 30th of November to be in with a chance and get one step closer to owning fashion’s hottest heels.


You may also like

Lisa Snowdon tells us the morning and evening beauty routines she swears by

Glossy picks: our favourite new launches for glowing summer skin

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

Cos linen shorts, £45

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Beauty

Glossy picks: our favourite new launches for glowing summer skin

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Explore More