Get the Gloss wins Best Website at the P&G Awards

Apologies if you find a few mistakes on the site or things are a little awry but we are all a little over excited here at GTG towers. The reason is that we have just won the highly covetable award of Best Website at the P&G beauty awards. Hip hip hooray!

For those of you not immersed in this glossy industry, these prestigious awards are the equivalent of The Oscars of the beauty world, giving much deserved recognition to those that pen and put together the beauty content for magazines, blogs and websites across the land.

My partner in crime, Sarah Vine wanted me to do a Gwyneth-style acceptance speech in a vlog (tears and everything), but you’ll be pleased to hear that I decided against it. However I would like to say a huge, mahussive ‘thank you’ to our tiny but mighty team - Sarah, Judy, Sarah, Kiran, Ayesha and Anna– and all the people that have taken a leap of faith working with us so far. There is so much exciting stuff in the pipeline for GTG and this is only the beginning.

Get the Gloss wouldn’t be anything without its fabulous content and the incredibly talented team of writers we also have working with us – two of which were both also nominated at the awards – Ahmed Zambarakji (aka The Exfoliator) and Imogen Edwards-Jones for her column Going South.

The beauty industry is a friendly, supportive and wonderful place to work full of immense talent and vision. From the team here at GTG we’d like to say a huge congratulations to all our nominated friends and winners.

Here they are:

Best Visuals Award: Beauty – Samantha Flowers at Stylist magazine

Best Journalism Award Beauty or Grooming (300 – 500 words) - Annabel Meggeson and Rosie Green at Red

Best Indie Blog Award: Beauty - Londonbeautyqueen.com by Hayley Carr

Best Journalism Award: Grooming (800 words plus) - Beatrice Aidin at The Financial Times

Best Beauty Layout - Ashleigh McMorran at Red

Best Indie Blog Award: Grooming - SCforM.com – Dill Uppal

Best Visuals Award: Grooming – Adrian Clark at Shortlist Mode

Best Journalism Award: Beauty (800 words plus) – Vassi Chamberlain at Tatler

Best Grooming Website Award - Niven and Joshua by Lee Kynaston