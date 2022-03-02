Glossip Girl: Beyonce's surprise album and her video beauty looks

Forget sensory overload, the very unexpected release of Beyonce’s fifth, self-titled album on to iTunes last week has created a case of Beyonce overload – but trust us, we aren’t complaining. We want to be plugged in and left alone with the 14 songs and 17 accompanying videos, not least because Queen Bey is rocking some of her greatest looks to date. Seriously: versatile doesn’t cover it and variety doesn’t even come close – this is next level Beyonce. We’re not at all shocked that news of the surprise release – of which there was no fanfare, build-up or even a whisper on the internet – managed to fell the Twitter-sphere with a surge of tweets about the album’s sudden appearance on iTunes at 12:01am. What has us in a tizzy are all the glorious looks – here are our faves and how to steal the best-selling style… Blow

Think of Heather Graham’s Roller Girl in Boogie Nights and you’re in the neighbourhood of where Beyonce is with this styling, but to really get the vibe you need to add a heaped tablespoon of funk. Barrel curls, bubblicious red lips and icy blue eyeshadow are the glue that hold her style together. To get her look try: - Rimmel London Apocalips Lip Lacquer in Big Bang , £6.49. - L’Oreal Paris Color Riche Eyeshadow Quad in Smokey Blue Mariniere , £6.79. - WAM Ceramic Marcel Curling Iron 28 , £120. Flawless/Drunk in Love/Mine

Forget the waist length hair we know and love; Beyonce rocks a dip-dyed bob in three of the 17 videos on the new album and we’re in love with what she’s done with it. Perhaps the best look is from Mine, featuring Drake, where Beyonce’s flawless skin is matched with the turquoise drama of wet-look eyes and super strong, beefed-out brows… To get her look try: - L’Oreal Wild Ombre Dip-Dye Hair Kit , £6.99. - Bourjois Color Edition 24H in Bleu Tenebreux , £6.99. - Bobbi Brown Brow Pencil , £16. Super Power

Super Power picks up where the Run the World video from the album 4 left off, except instead of an anthemic war cry it’s a slow chant of empowerment. The bright blonde is back, with a hint of green, and Beyonce’s style is street-fighter to its core. To get her look try: - Bumble & Bumble Hair Chalk in Mint , £15. - Maybelline Ancillary Master Kajal Liner, £5.99. - Lipstick Queen The Metals in Metal Nude , £22. Grown Woman

If Beyonce’s Grown Woman was a cupcake she’d have frosted pink icing. Queen Bey’s sassy prom princess is all highlights, frosted lips and fine shimmery eyes. The video revisits some vintage Beyonce home-video footage as well as some grown-up new-era styling but it’s the bubble-gum, whisky drinking princess that wins out in this get-up-and-dance track. To get her look try: - Revlon PhotoReady Skinlights Face Illuminator, £11.99. - MAC Lipstick in High Strung , £15. - Lancôme Les Paillettes aux Yeux in Lumieres de Paris , £17.50. Haunted

Beyonce’s homage to Madonna’s Justify My Love? There are similarities; the flesh baring suspenders, diaphanous lingerie and hotel hallways that Madonna once travelled. Beyonce’s brought the naughty adventure a step further with Josephine Baker hair, blood red lips and nails and silver-grey eyes that demand respect – and maybe a little fear. To get the look try: - Giorgio Armani Flash Lacquer in 400 , £23.50. - Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Cinema , £18. - MAC Pressed Pigment in Moth , £17. Blue