Glossip Girl: The celebrity tanning tribes

Let’s face it, we’ve all faked it at some point, but while dark used to be the thing there’s been an evolution in how we tan. Innovations in self-tan mean that rather than looking as though you’ve been on a two-week holiday after each application we can now capture that elusive glow of having just ‘caught the sun’ and enhance the skin tone we already have, rather than cover and conceal it.

In recent times it’s become clear that there are some hard and fast tribes when it comes to tanning; from the pale and interesting to dark and intense via the the healthy glow, the tan has evolved. The stars have picked their tribe and let’s face it, they’ve never looked better...

Pale and Interesting

Ellie Goulding flies the flag for the ‘almost tan’. Like a blanched vegetable, Ellie’s tan serves to enhance and bring her own natural skin tone to life, rather than hide it. It’s the kind of tan that perfects all the things we’d rather conceal such as veins, discolouration and those pesky pores. It’s a new era in tan, created in large part by tanning genius James Read, who has created a range that fuses tanning and skin care. Gone are the days of compromising your skin to achieve your desired tan - now you really can have both.

What to use: