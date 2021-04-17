Glossy picks: The April 2021 beauty newbies you need to know

This week we've tried a wait-listed hair mask, an overnight lip saviour and a bevvy of brand new body launches, from a clear tanning water to a moisturising milk that made one staffer cast aside all her other body care. Only Curls Deep Hydration Mask, £24 for 250ml

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "Before this launched it had thousands of pre-orders so I was excited to try it and I’m pleased to say it didn’t disappoint, leaving my hair silky soft. It says to leave in for 20 minutes so it’s not a quick in-shower situation, more a leave on while you luxuriate in the bask style mask. It has vitamin E rich prickly pear oil to nourish the hair cuticle while shea butter, coconut and Argan oils replenish moisture to keep the hair hydrated. Hydrolyzed wheat protein penetrates the hair shaft for added strength, repair and protection. They all come together to create ultra-soft, tangle-free hair that stayed lovely for three days with no wash needed. Unheard of for my unruly mane.” Buy now Sensory Retreats Amour Eyes Self-Heating Eye Masks, £15 for five

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, social media and design manager "From aromatherapy candles to wellbeing oils and rose quartz crystals, Sensory Retreats has everything you need to stay zen this Stress Awareness Month. Last year, the brand's Divine Eyes Self-Heating mask was shortlisted for a Get The Gloss Beauty & Wellness Award and now there's a new mask in the range, Amour Eyes. It has an uplifting rose scent as well as Sensory Retreats\ signature self-heating technology, which helps to melt away any stress, tension, eye strain, or headaches, as well as pause an overactive mind. Each mask keeps its heat for about 25 minutes, which is just enough time to drift off with the guided meditation that comes with the purchase. Plus, you also get a lovely eye mask that you can re-use once it’s finished." Buy now PSA Skin Light Up Vitamin C and E Flash Brightening Mask, £31 for 50ml

Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, commercial projects manager "Finally a mask I feel comfortable enough to use daily, sometimes both morning and evening. This didn’t leave my skin too dry or tight and even made my pores appear smaller. It includes vitamin C and E to reduce dullness, replenish moisture and leave you with all-round radiant skin. I wish I could leave this on all day so I felt ready to re-emerge into the world this weekend." Buy now Westman Atelier Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Balm, £35 for 6.5ml

Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, GTG columnist "The esteemed makeup artist Gucci Westman has created a hybrid lip formula that merges the best bits of balms, lip oils, glosses and tints. For those who, like me, find wearing lipstick often to be drying and balms to be boring, these new squeaky clean liquid balms are a must-have. They're a delicious blend of nourishing organic jojoba, almond oil and argan oils that work to hydrate and soften, while shea butter soothes and seed oils provide the shine without the stickiness. They come in six translucent colours, ranging from soft nudes to vibrant reds sothere is something for everyone." Buy now Bali Body Clear Self Tanning Water, £24.95 for 200ml

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, social media and design manager "As much as I enjoy applying fake tan , I tend to put it off because I’m so cack-handed, from stained carpets to orange bedsheets – I’m a mess! So, when I heard Bali Body had released their cleanest tanning launch to date, a clear self-tan mousse, I was thrilled. That’s right, tan transfer is a thing of the past as this water-to-foam formula contains no dye and is made with 100 per cent natural DHA which is colourless until it develops on your skin. It’s incredibly easy to apply, very hydrating and is enriched with nourishing coconut oil. I do wish a darker option was available for more tanned skin tones like mine, but for now, this light to medium coverage is good enough for a natural, just returned from a weekend away, sun-kissed glow. Buy now Dr PawPaw Overnight Lip Mask, £8.95 for 25ml

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "I don’t think I have one bag that doesn’t have A Dr PawPaw balm in it and now my bedside table can get in on the action too with this overnight lip mask. It has the same ultra-nourishing, bouncy feel as the original Dr Paw Paw balm (thanks to papaya fruit to nourish, castor oil to condition, olive oil to hydrate and aloe vera to soothe) but has the added benefit of peptides to plump and smooth. My lips feel smoother and softer and this makes bedtime even more appealing than it was before." Buy now Kat Burki KB 5 Eye Recovery Masks , £90 for five

Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, commercial projects manager "These might just be my favourite new eye masks , especially as the fabric texture means they actually stay put on my face. These pre-moistened masks are made with Kat’s propriety complex (arnica, gotu kola, lavender, calendula and chamomile) which works to refresh tired eyes. They come in individual packets that keep the formula fresh and easy to chuck in your bag for use on the go. Honestly get these now for that post lockdown lift." Buy now Yardley London Botanical Hand Wash in Yuzu and Orange Blossom, £2.39 for 500ml

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "When hand soaps were a hot commodity last year I started ignoring fancy ones and just grabbed whichever basic bottle was available in the supermarket, but now we're out of the other side I'm turning my attention back to lovely scented soaps, starting with this one which feels far more expensive than its price tag. It blends citrus notes of yuzu fruit and orange blossom with vanilla for a zingy and creamy scent that lingers on the hands. Plus 1.5 per cent of all sales are donated ton cancer support charity Look Good Feel Better." Buy now Pietro Simone Skincare Act 7 Renewing Peel, £75 for 50ml

Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, GTG columnist "The Ferrari of the at-home peel world, this renewing peel is incredible. I discovered it after my favourite aesthetic doctor, Dr Pradnya Apte who is based in both Devon and London, who I go to for all confidence-boosting tweakments , partnered up with celebrity skincare expert Pietro Simone to offer the world his famous cotton thread facial alongside her Profhilo treatments , however, for those of us who can’t get to the clinic we can have the at-home experience. This peel is a showstopper, packed full of lactic, mandelic and malic acids, resulting in a supple, clarified, brightened skin texture and tone. You will be left feeling completely fresh." Buy now Drunk Elephant Sili Body Lotion, £17 for 240ml

Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, commercial projects manager "If you have yet to take the plunge into the cult buys from Drunk Elephant then a good place to start is with the best-selling Sili body lotion, which has a beautiful natural almond-scented formula, just like marzipan (yum!) that nourishes and softens skin without any unwanted greasiness. It might not be new new, but it’s recently become available at Boots and is my new staple for that glowing summer skin." Buy now Nuxe Body Reve de the Revitalising Moisturising Milk, £21.50 for 400ml