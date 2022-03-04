Glossy Picks: The new beauty buys our editors want you to know about

This week's Glossy Picks is a tale of two halves; the super-luxe spendy section and the bundle of budget buys. £97 seems steep for a body lotion, but when you're only spending £7 on your aftersun, maybe it's justifiable... Either way, every one of the ten new launches we've trialled this week is worthy of a spot in your beauty regime. Augustinus Bader The Cream Cleansing Gel , £50 for 100ml

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "This cleanser is powered by TFC8, the same complex of natural amino acids, high-grade vitamins and synthesised molecules as The Cream by Augustinus Bader so I was expecting big things. TFC8 encourages key nutrients to the skin cells to help it repair and renew and this cleanser was created to prepare the skin to absorb products more easily and improve the structure and health of the skin. It comes out of the luxe packaging as a serum-like texture and lathers lightly into a hydrating and nourishing foam. It’s unscented and made with a soothing blend of rose flower water, cucumber extract and aloe leaf juice. It’s not the most exciting cleanser I’ve ever used but it feels incredibly sumptuous on the skin, isn't drying at all and after using for around three weeks my skin has a real glow to it; I just know that devotees of Bader’s cream will fall head over heels for this." Buy it now Jo Loves Mango Thai Lime, £70 for 50ml

Loved by: Catherine Fullwood, commercial project manager "I am forever in search of new summer scents; my winter selection is nailed, but I always feel like I need to switch things up when I get out the summer dresses. This new Mango Thai Lime fragrance, actually the first Jo Loves one I’ve got my hands on, is fresh and totally unique - like no other scent I’ve tried. True to Jo form, it’s extremely long-lasting and I can still smell it on me at the end of a long day. I can’t stand fragrances that are too floral, so anything that is genderless is perfect for me. Spritzing it on certainly makes me desperate to book a holiday, but while I’m stuck in London I can close my eyes and breath in the yummy mango, juicy lime and spicy black pepper and imagine I’m soaking up the rays on a sun-drenched beach." Buy it now Natura Bisse C+C Vitamin Micellar Water, £54 for 200ml

Loved by: Marie-Louise Pumfrey, GTG contributor "I’m not a fan of lengthy night time skincare routines. I always want to flop, exhausted straight into bed. So I’ve been thrilled to discover this new micellar water which completes the cleansing process in a matter of seconds. With the wipe of a cotton wool pad, it removes eye make-up and cleanses in an instant. And yes, it takes of mascara too! I love that you don’t have to wash if off with water, as for me the hard London water is so drying. I’ve been using it morning and night and am obsessed by its gorgeous orangey fragrance which is just the right level of zingy leaving my skin soft, hydrated and clean. Plus for an added bonus, it contains effective antioxidants derived from bitter orange and lime extract.If you don’t know Natura Bissee products do check them out; it’s a second generation Spanish family business, specialising in high performance and innovative beauty products. They also have a gorgeous spa in London’s Westfield if you fancy a treat. Buy it now Glow Hub Purifying Pore Rescue Lifesaver Toning Pads, £9 for 35 pads

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, digital designer "It’s hard to pick just one product from Glow Hub because I do love them all. At first, I thought "oh not another Gen-Z skincare line-up", however, the products truly work. Their vegan and cruelty-free goodies are designed for you to create a customisable routine with their colour-coded packaging, plus it does hit the mark for looking “Intsa-worthy”. I’m particularly a big fan of the Purifying Pore Rescue Toning Pads I use them at night three to four times a week and they have been the key to my soft, supple and breakout-free skin as of late. Formulated with blueberry and black tea extracts they detox and purify, while salicylic acid balances my oily skin and tackles any blemishes. It’s a super gentle chemical exfoliator that de-clogs my pores and reveals a brighter fresher appearance – just the wake up call my skin needed." Buy it now Solero Anti-Reddening Aftersun Lotion, £7 for 200ml

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "I've tried a lot of different aftersun lotions this summer, some expensive, some budget and this one from Lloyds Pharmacy is the only one I've finished. It sinks in almost instantly, soothing sunburnt skin (which I achieved on a weekend away in Nottingham, no mean feat) and takes down the redness which I greatly appreciated – no one likes looking like a lobster. It's enriched with aloe vera and made my hot skin feel far cooler. It has a very subtle, pleasant scent (no tropical fragrance here) and while it may not have the bells and whistles of more expensive aftersuns, but it does what you need it to with no fuss." Buy it now So...? Sorry Not Sorry Ready Steady Scrub Body Buffer , £8 for 450g



Loved by: Jemma Thompson, digital designer "What’s summer without a good body scrub? Honestly, I don’t think I could get through the warmer months without one. Silky smooth skin, tacking ingrown hairs and prepping my skin in case I want to fake a tan, I need it all! I’m loving this body buffer from So…? Not only because it makes me very nostalgic for my teens, but it instantly leaves my skin feeling super soft. Infused with sweet almond oil and lightly scented with vanilla fragrance it’s a gentle exfoliator that works wonders on elbows, dry legs just about anywhere! And leaves you with revived skin boasting a healthy glow." Buy it now Susanne Kaufmann Mineral Body Lotion, £97 for 200ml

Loved by: Marie-Louise Pumfrey, GTG contributor "This summer my skin has become so dry & itchy that even my elbows are cracking, so I’ve been on the lookout for a super moisturiser and this one, packed with active botanicals arrived just in time to save my skin. My expectations were high, largely because its expensive but also because Susanne Kaufmann has a global reputation for the most luxurious body products and has won lots of awards for them. First impressions? Super light and creamy. Very zingy. It glides on and was wolfed in instantly by my parched arms. So why so expensive? As well as the active botanicals, there’s natural oils and mineral salts, all there to increase cell metabolism, soothe any inflammation and boost the fascial tissue network. The active ingredient is Astaxanthin, a powerful antioxidant which both improves the elasticity of the skin and stimulates collagen. The active botanicals include meadowfoam, clove, rosemary, sunflower and citronella and the seven mineral salts increase cell energy and activate the lymphatic flow. There’s clearly a lot going on in this lotion and my body has been relishing its spa-like home treatment." Buy it now Chantecaille Lip Tint Hydrating Balm in Calendula , £30

Loved by: Catherine Fullwood, commercial project manager "If anyone else out there is, to put it frankly, absolutely rubbish at applying lipstick, then this Chantecaille lip tint is for you. I love love love having a red lip but I can’t be bothered getting out a mirror to check if it’s worn off or smudged, so I decided to try this out for my first Friday night drinks in months. When I demanded a photo was taken of me, standard girl behaviour tbh, I was pleasantly surprised to see it was still intact, even after several glasses of rosè. Better still my lips were hydrated and glossy too, with no dryness or product sinking into fine lines. When I went to reapply it later I didn’t have to think too much about it and could build up the coverage to suit my mood." Buy it now MORE GLOSS: Lipsticks that stay put under your mask Saalt Soft Menstrual Cup, £25

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, digital designer "If periods couldn’t get any worse throughout lockdown, the added issue of not being able to find a loo (thanks corona) whilst being out and about was the cherry on top of the cake. So, I decided to give this Saalt menstrual Cup a try seeing as you can wear it for up to 12 hours. Over the years my best friend has tried to make me switch sides, but we’ve all had one fear or two; will it get stuck, what if I spill it? I can’t change that in public! Rest assured I’ve tried and tested it and now I’m wondering where has it been all my life? It’s a reusable soft silicone cup worn internally like a tampon that collects rather than absorbs your period. Surprisingly far more comfortable than a tampon, runs laps on how long you can wear it for and completely leak-free. My main concern was applying and removing it but it’s so soft and flexible it moulds to your shape and comes with instructions on different ways to fold your cup, just stay patient and find one that works for you. The great thing about Saalt is that they give two per cent of their revenue to those in need of period care, the products are naturally non-toxic, odour free and miles more sustainable. One cup lasts up to ten years and can save you over £1000, plus it diverts the need for disposable sanitary products." Buy it now MORE GLOSS: Period pants to BPA-free tampon applicators - the stylish eco-friendly sanitary products worth knowing about Rhythm 108 Compostable Snack Bags , £3.50 for around 18 biscuits