Glossy picks: What we're loving in lockdown

The world looks entirely different to the way it did just a month ago, and our approach to beauty has changed; our skin is potentially less congested as we're giving makeup more of a light touch or dispensing with it altogether and we are less at the mercy of pollution. Some readers tell us they are experiencing bouts of eczema (read our product recommendations for eczema ) and sensitivity, which can be attributed to changes in environment and stress. Skincare, haircare as well as home manis have taken centre stage. Many beauty companies have postponed launches, switched production to hand sanitisers and have stepped up by sending care packages to key workers (the new Glossier Hand Cream was sent out to 10,000 health workers in the US before its launch yesterday) while other launches are continuing as planned. We believe it's important to continue to support the beauty industry at this difficult time by highlighting not only their good works, but their new products. Here are the fresh-to-market products that are helping us through; after all, we all need a little escapism from the daily news cycle sometimes and what better way to switch off from what's going on in the world than with beauty and wellness newness? Ren Overnight Glow Dark Spot Sleeping Cream, £49 for 50ml

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "Now that every trip to the loo provides the chance to check the bathroom magnifying mirror and inspect my face in detail – a classic WFH procrastination tack - I've become well acquainted with my pigmentation. Over the years through sun damage, spot scarring and possibly even pollution, it's crept in, giving my skin look mottled and uneven. This new anti-pigmentation night cream has been my best friend. After one week, my skin looks and feels pleasantly smooth in the morning. While it claims to be ‘clinically proven’ to reduce the appearance of dark spots in seven days (via an algae complex) you really need a full skin cycle of one to two months to see realistic changes, but it’s had many rave reviews. It’s mildly scented, feels not too rich and is hot on eco-credentials. A great one to alternate nightly with a retinol, as I'm doing." Buy now PÜR Skin-Perfecting Powder Blushing Act in Berry Beautiful, £22

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, digital designer "I’ve got to admit, at the beginning of isolation I was stuck in a serious beauty rut; I had zero motivation to put my favourite face on, my hair lacked life and the thought of changing out of my comfies was just one big eye roll. That was until I stumbled upon a monochrome makeup look on Insta that ignited a new lease of life. All it takes is one blush and you’ve got eyes, lips and face sorted with minimal effort. Whenever I have an unexpected Zoom invite, I call upon this bad boy from Pur for backup; lightly buff for a subtle pop of colour or build up for ultimate drama. Available in two universally flattering shades these mosaic mineral-based blushers will take you from oh no to yass rose real quick." Buy now Verdant Alchemy Drift Off bath salts, £26 for 250g

Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, GTG contributor "Is there anything more indulgent than a hot bath? The remedy for almost any mind, body and soul ailment, it's my go-to for relaxation, stress-relief, a holistic reboot. After a particularly busy day in the garden that had left my muscles aching and me desperate for a good night's sleep, I added Verdant Alchemy's Drift Off Mineral Bath to my ritual soak. Infused with lavender, mandarin, patchouli and vetiver essential oils, this combination of Dead Sea and Epsom salts gave me one of the best night's sleep I have had in a while. Not only did they leave my bathroom smelling delicious, but they left me feeling utterly tranquil and nurtured." Buy now Clean Reserve Radiant Nectar, £82 for 100ml

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "I like to change my fragrance with the seasons and while I can't say this period is one I'll remember particularly fondly, at least I'll know I smelt nice in lockdown because every day I've been spritzing myself with Radiant Nectar, the latest launch from vegan fragrance brand Clean Reserve. It opens with a refreshing note of pear nectar and dries down to a sort of sexy musk - it feels sunshiney and reflects the glorious weather we're having outside - even if we can't enjoy it as much as we'd like. With this scent, Clean Reserve is sponsoring the Protect Our Species campaign to help protect endangered bees - hence the cute bee design." Buy now Prai 24K Gold Wrinkle Repair Cream , £35 for 50ml

Loved by: Marie-Louise Pumfrey, GTG contributor "Having gone through the menopause, I have found my skin has become very dry and less firm. Every night I slap on a concoction of serums and moisturisers which are devoured in a second and I’ve really struggled to find a deep hydrating night treatment that works. So, I was curious to try the Prai 24K Gold Wrinkle Repair Cream which has glow-giving powers thanks to its high performance, award-winning peptide technology. There are a few key ingredients to note: the 24k gold reduces inflammation, while a 'super peptide' called syn-coll encourages collagen and reduces wrinkles. "I have quite sensitive skin and can react to some anti-aging products, but I responded well to this cream. It is exceptionally velvety, gliding on and delivering a soft and supple finish in the morning. I love that it's PETA cruelty-free and that they donate to animal rescue projects." Buy now Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Vitamin C Serum, £53 for 30ml

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "People go bananas for Ole Henriksen’s Truth Banana Bright vitamin C range and justifiably so, all the products are reliably good. The newest addition is a high-strength (15 per cent) vitamin C serum (ascorbic acid) with hyaluronic acid as well as PHA , a very gentle exfoliant. It feels lusciously hyrdating and non-sticky. With 20 per cent acid in total you are getting a hefty dose of brightening with the added pigmentation-busting and antioxidant protection of vitamin C. Antioxidants gives you a small baseline protection against UV and screen pollution so this is most definitely a day serum. It has a zingy smell and feels silky smooth so you’ll want to keep using it. This is now my morning go-to. We've just heard that the UK launch has been put back to 1 June 2020, so bookmark the page and save the date, it's sure to be a sell-out. It's currently available internationally at olehenriksen.com ." Skin Proud Sorbet Skin Everyday Jelly Moisturiser, £13.99 for 50ml

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, digital designer "If there was one highlight of last week, 100 per cent it was Skin Proud arriving at my door. As someone who has always struggled with their skin and has finally come to terms with embracing my imperfections, I want a brand that makes me feel empowered. No matter your size, colour or gender, skin proud is made for all. It’s a community that wants you to be you - flaws and all – and I want in! It’s safe to say I’ve become a fan (addicted) to this moisturiser; the oil-free lightweight jelly texture uses hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture for a glass skin glow and rose water to soothe and calm skin. If you’re struggling with 'stay-at-home' face like I am, this is what your skin needs." Buy now Jurlique Supreme Rejuvenating Serum, £86 for 30ml

Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, GTG contributor "There's one sure-fire way to get in my good books and that's with an excellent facial serum. Jurlique is one of my favourite brands; their uncompromising natural skincare is the perfect combination of botany and biochemistry. Their new Nutri-Define Supreme Rejuvenating Serum is sublime. This silky smooth gel-like serum contains spilanthes flower, horseradish root and snowflake extract to help reduce the signs of ageing. My skin feels softer, smoother and way more hydrated and looks firmer and more radiant." Buy now Lee Stafford Hair Apology Intensive Care Power Shots, £14.99 for 15

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "I'm a big fan of capsule skincare so when these haircare capsules dropped through my letterbox I was most intrigued. Each 100 per cent biodegradable capsule contains a dose of protein, keratin and silk to help strengthen hair bonds against damaging daily stresses. They have the iconic Lee Stafford smell (which I've been obsessed with since first using the hair growth mask way back in 2011) and left my sometimes unruly hair much more manageable. I just applied it to towel-dried hair and was impressed by the smoothing power. If you have very long hair they suggest two, but my curly mop was smoother with just one." Buy now Lumene Nordic Hydra Oxygen Recovery 72H Hydra Gel Mask, £20.90 for 150ml

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "The beauty of WFH is that you can walk around all day in a mask and this super hydrator with Nordic birch sap is one that you can definitely answer the door in and leap on that impromptu video call. In fact, it will make you look decidedly perky. I’ve been applying this deliciously tactile clear jelly a few times a day as I’m in the middle of a high strength nighttime retinol course, which makes my skin rather dry. This restores it to supple and bouncy. You are supposed to wash it off but my skin just drinks it in and asks for more. "It’s an upgraded version of an existing mask with longer-lasting hydration and a cooling texture. I like everything that Lumene does - it’s a natural and brand with many organic ingredients and harnesses the antioxidant power of nordic berries and waters (birch sap, a key ingredient of this is a traditional wellness tonic, rich in minerals). As a clean brand with recyclable packaging, it represents very good value for money and has something to suit every skin type" Buy now Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Deep Treatment , £4.66 for 100ml