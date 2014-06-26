6 products you need for prettier hands and feet

Susannah Taylor 26 June 2014
gtg-weekly-edit-hands-feet

We spend so much time thinking about our legs, bums and tums pre-holiday that we often neglect our hands and feet. Susannah Taylor has the ultimate guide to beautifying your tips and toes at home

If you’re anything like me, then you may not think about the hard skin on the soles of your feet or the colour of your fingernails until the day before you leave for holiday and by then, it’s too late to book in anywhere for a mani /pedi. This year, it’s my aim to look after my hands and feet (especially my feet) all summer long, so whatever sandal I slip on they will do it justice.

Here are 6 products you should always have on hand at home for a salon-perfect mani and pedi without leaving your house.

1) REN Moroccan Rose Otto Sugar Body Polish

£32, Buy online 

Hands and feet will both benefit from a real going over with an exfoliating scrub. It gets rid of the dirt in your pores and also any self tan that might have been applied recently.  This scrub is my favourite of all time as it not only smells of divine roses but leaves skin like a baby’s.

2) This Works Perfect Hands Intense Moisture

£18, Buy online

Here at GTG we are always on the look out for hand creams that don’t leave our hands like an oil slick, leaving you unable to open your front door. This one works hard and fast to instantly hydrate the skin, whilst also setting to work on pigmentation and skintone. We also know that it works a treat at softening hard, haggard heels. Apply overnight for an intense moisture hit.

3) Vinylux CND Weekly Top Coat

£9.95, Buy online

The difference between an average DIY manicure and an amazing one is the top coat. A great one will give your nails the look of a salon manicure from home. This one is the daddy of all top coats - designed to work in conjunction with CND Vinylux Weekly Polish, the varnish that stays chip free for seven days - it leaves nails with a dazzling megawatt shine that also keeps varnish in perfect nick for over a week.

4) Essie Nail Polish

£10.94, Buy online

It’s very hard for any other nail brand to beat the all-round quality of Essie. With over 300 shades to choose from with incredible and hilarious names, if there isn’t one that tickles your fancy from the core collection, then each season the new shades are always colour perfection. Never streaky or gloopy, the quality is unsurpassed and would beat any other nail polishes hands down in a chip-free contest. Basically your best bet for holiday colour.

5) Solar Oil

£12.95, Buy online

Packed with moisturising ingredients such as jojoba and almond oil, this cult nail oil is created to nourish deep into the skin around the nail bed. Apply around nails nightly for harder, faster growing talons, or apply to bare nails during a DIY manicure or pedicure to enable you to push cuticles back cleanly and easily.

6) Leighton Denny Precision Corrector and Brush

£11, Buy online

You can tell Leighton Denny’s products are created by a nail expert. This product is the exact replica of the brush corrector that professional manicurists use. Dip the pointed brush in the Corrector fluid to tidy up around nails and remove any DIY splodges.


You may also like

How to do a post-summer healthy habits reset

Abs are made in the kitchen: 10 rules for a flatter tum

How cannabis is becoming skincare's hottest new ingredient

Gloss picks: Susannah Taylor's May beauty, health and fitness finds


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More