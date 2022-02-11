Looking for the latest hair news? Find out which hairstyles are making the headlines, the latest hair trends and tutorials right here on Get The Gloss. With expert tips and styling advice, we'll have you looking glossier in no time.
Hair
Refine Search
Total results: 964
Hair
How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist
17 June 2022 Amber Voller
Beauty
What is hair primer? Here’s why you need one and 9 of the best hair primers out there
18 May 2022 Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Review
Glossy Picks: the best new budget beauty and wellness buys under £15
11 April 2022 Cassie Powney
Sponsored
Noughty's Get Set Grow hair range is here for your thickest hair yet
6 April 2022 Victoria Woodhall
Hair
JLo's hair stylist Andrew Fitzsimons has a new haircare range and it has just landed at Boots
7 March 2022 Melanie Macleod
Beauty
Glossy Picks: we review the best beauty and wellness launches for February 2022
20 February 2022
Hair
JVN Hair: When is Jonathan Van Ness’ haircare coming to the UK?
11 February 2022 Melanie Macleod
If you can't see what you're looking for please search our full content archive.