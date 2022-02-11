Hair

Looking for the latest hair news? Find out which hairstyles are making the headlines, the latest hair trends and tutorials right here on Get The Gloss. With expert tips and styling advice, we'll have you looking glossier in no time.

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

17 June 2022   Amber Voller
Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

11 June 2022  
May empties 2022: What our beauty editors finished this month

30 May 2022  
Best UK beauty and wellness offers, discount codes and bargains to snap up now

26 May 2022  
15 wedding hairstyles for every length

25 May 2022   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Clairol Colour Gloss Up is the temporary colour refresh we've been waiting for

20 May 2022  
What is hair primer? Here’s why you need one and 9 of the best hair primers out there

18 May 2022   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Glossy Picks: our latest beauty and wellness favourites tried and tested

12 May 2022  
11 Best hair masks for bringing damaged hair back to life

27 April 2022   Verity Clark
Is this new beauty-editor-approved hair treatment set to steal Olaplex’s crown?

25 April 2022  
32 healthy hair hacks you haven't heard before

14 April 2022   Melanie Macleod
Glossy Picks: the best new budget beauty and wellness buys under £15

11 April 2022   Cassie Powney
Noughty's Get Set Grow hair range is here for your thickest hair yet

6 April 2022   Victoria Woodhall
Glossy Picks: You'll wonder how you ever did without this week's game-changing beauty buys

4 April 2022  
7 reasons you could be experiencing hair loss

28 March 2022   Sophie Shotter
Glossy picks: These hot new beauty buys are the mood boost you need right now

28 March 2022  
March 2022 Empties: everything we've finished and loved

14 March 2022  
JLo's hair stylist Andrew Fitzsimons has a new haircare range and it has just landed at Boots

7 March 2022   Melanie Macleod
Glossy Picks: we review the best beauty and wellness launches for February 2022

20 February 2022  
JVN Hair: When is Jonathan Van Ness’ haircare coming to the UK?

11 February 2022   Melanie Macleod

