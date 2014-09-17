Hair removal without the hassle

1 / 9

Shaving Grace: No Hassle Hair Removal

Let’s not beat around the bush, hair removal is not the most exciting or glamorous department in the grand beauty hall of life, but for most of us it’s a necessary evil that facilitates strapless or short wardrobe options, bodily contact and comfortable gym sessions. Unfortunately, body hair is a stubborn entity, and no hair removal method seems foolproof or straight forward.

If staying hair, bump and rash free is proving a struggle, don’t fire up the lawnmower. We won’t change the subject or shy away from your burning bikini line, we’re here to flesh out the ins, outs and ouches of hair removal. Click through for instant relief…