10 AW14 Hair Trends Everyone Needs To Know How To Do
From London Fashion Week to Paris, Milan to New York, what are the runways recommending when it comes to restyling our hair this autumn/winter season?
Whether you’re looking for a range of easy updos, hair dye dos, inspiration for long hairstyles or clever ways to fool people into thinking that you simply have naturally fabulous hair, we found out from the hair stylists behind some of our favourite looks how to recreate the hairstyles at home.
Here are our top 10 AW14 hair ideas to provide suitable inspiration when it comes to finding a new look to suit daytime, night time - anytime really.
Pimp Your Ponytail
This Season’s Hairstyles: Whimsical at Valentino, slick at Holly Fulton and geometric at Fendi.
Backstage Beauty Tips: “The collection this season felt more eclectic, so I wanted the hair at Valentino to be more whimsical and playful,” said Guido, Redken Global Styling Director. “I created a simple part and added a little bit of height at the crown to give the hair a late 60s kind of feel.”
Hair How-To: Try applying Guts 10 Root Targeted Volume Spray Foam , £10.45 to damp hair for extra oomph like the team used backstage. Create a low ponytail which covers the ears and secure with elastic. Place elastics every 2-3 inches down the ponytail and pull hair in between each to make the look less polished and more youthful.
To Braid Or Not To Braid?
This Season’s Hairstyles: Faux cornrows at Helmut Lang, actual cornrows at Alexander McQueen and boho braids at Temperley.
Backstage Beauty Tips: “I wanted them to have a bit more tension, to feel a bit like a really beautiful cornrow, with sharp lines in the scalp, something pared-down and raw,” said Eugene Souleiman, Wella Global Creative Director at Helmut Lang.
Hair How-To: In case cornrows are a plait too far for you, create a similar effect using spring combs instead, taking inspiration from Helmut Lang. Section hair over the crown from ear to ear and create a ponytail in the middle of the head. Take the front section, brush it back away from the face and add texture to the roots using Wella Professionals Body Crafter Spray , £8.60. Cut a spring comb to size to fit the front of the head from ear to ear around the hair line. Push back gently to create the ‘grooves.’ Join the remaining hair into the existing ponytail to finish.
The Ballet Bun
This Season’s Hairstyles: Dishevelled at Erdem, braided at Dolce & Gabbana and sophisticated at Prada.
Backstage Beauty Tips: “Her hair was once ladylike and neater with an updo and strong centre parting, but she’s in a rush,” said Anthony Turner, Styling Ambassador for L’Oréal Professionnel about the hairstyle he created at Erdem. “It’s a very romantic and ethereal look.”
Hair How-To: Backstage, hair was prepped using L’Oréal Professionnel Tecni.ART PLI , £13. Fingers were favoured over brushes to bring the hair into a low ponytail at the nape of the neck which was then secured with u-pins. A Mason Pearson brush, (for your nearest stockist call 020 7491 2613) was then used to make the bun ‘fluffy’ for a more dishevelled feel.
New-age Grunge
This Season’s Hairstyles: Tousled atAntonio Berardi, carefree at Peter Som and casual at Tommy Hilfiger.
Backstage Beauty Tips: “It’s the kind of hair you inadvertently create yourself when you’re in a rush, and you throw your coat on and your hair gets stuck inside the collar, and it looks really cool,” said Eugene Souleiman, Wella Global Creative Director.
Hair How-To: To achieve the rock ‘n’ roll hairstyle achieved at Antonio Berardi, hair was roughly blow-dried with volume at the roots. A hair weft was added in a matching tone to the front section of the hair and cut into to create a choppy effect that framed the face. Wella Professionals Ocean Spritz Beach Texture Spray , £8.50 was applied, sections of hair twisted and then left to fall naturally. For a touch of static, rub over the crown of the head with the palm of your hand.
Deep Side Power Partings
This Season’s Hairstyles: Demure at DAKS, vintage at Versace and effortlessly cool at Tom Ford.
Backstage Beauty Tips: “It’s time to get your straightening irons out again,” recommended Luke Hersheson for L’Oréal Professionnel at DAKS. “This look is similar to the strict minimal hair looks of Helmut Lang or Calvin Klein in their nineties ad campaigns, however it’s more believable and less obvious.”
Hair How-To: Tecni.ART Constructor , £13 was used in conjunction with straightening irons to achieve the sleek look. Hair was parted in line with the middle of the eyebrow, angled towards the crown and swept behind the ear. “A diagonal parting is more flattering on face shapes and not too severe,” said Luke. Tecni.ART Crystal Gloss , £9.80 was applied for a high-shine gloss and Tecni.ART Liss Control+ Serum , £13.49 was used to finish.
The Modern Day Femme Fatale
This Season’s Hairstyles: Wild-spirited at Vivienne Westwood Red Label, Parisian nobility at Jenny Packham and 60s volume at DSquared2.
Backstage Beauty Tips: “The look was Marilyn Monroe come Indiana Jones. The hair was totally glamorous with an unruly edge,” said Mark Hampton, Global Hair Ambassador for Toni & Guy Hair Meet Wardrobe at Vivienne Westwood Red Label.
Hair How-To: For extra shine and manageability, Toni & Guy Hair Meet Wardrobe Glamour Spritz and Shine Liquid Mousse , £7.49 was applied generously from root to tip. The mousse was blow-dried roughly in and section by section, hair was curled using the Reverse Conical Wand , £29.99 with each section secured in place using sectioning clips. They were left for 5-10 minutes, brushed through with fingers and pinned over a doughnut accessory at the nape of the neck.
Waves Like A Princess
This Season’s Hairstyles: Angelic at Mary Katrantzou, polished at Louis Vuitton and defined at Giorgio Armani.
Backstage Beauty Tips: Waves worthy of a princess was the long hairstyle of choice at several of the Fashion Week catwalks. Italian model Mariacarla Boscano was the inspiration at Mary Katrantzou – “She always looks cool and beautiful, but never too done,” said Anthony Turner, L’Oréal Professionnel Styling Ambassador.
Hair How-To: Hair was prepped using L’Oréal Professionnel Tecni.ART PLI , £13 and divided into a centre parting. Inch-wide, clean sections were curled using a medium barrel tong, all running in the same direction. Curls were brushed out using a Mason Pearson brush and the barrel of the tongs was then pressed into them, to add a dose of mermaid-esque definition.
Off-duty Hair Texture
This Season’s Hairstyles: Top knots at Missoni, street-style at DKNY and matte lived-in texture at JW Anderson.
Backstage Beauty Tips: Inspired by one of the models who had hurriedly pinned her hair up on her head at the Missoni fitting, this look is all about replacing routine with spontaneity. “This kind of hairstyle is about a feeling, rather than having any technique; it’s about not looking contrived. How you do your hair is very different to how your hairdresser will do it, because everyone has their own touch,” said Eugene Souleiman, Wella Global Creative Director.
Hair How-To: If you prep your hair properly before styling, it becomes easier to do,” suggests Eugene. “Turn your head upside down and blast with a hairdryer, and Ocean Spritz , £8.50 will do the rest, creating texture and volume. Don’t brush it out!” Rake hair using fingers into a ponytail level with the temple, secure and then use hair grips to fold into a knot, allowing tendrils to fall where they please.
Warm Highlights
The Hair Colours For AW14: Golden blondes at Ralph Lauren, rich brunettes at Stella McCartney and summer-toned hair colour at Michael Kors.
Backstage Beauty Tips: The weather may be getting colder, however there’s no reason for why your hair colour should too. In a refreshing turnaround, icy highlights were replaced in favour of warm ones to make the summer last a little longer. Well, when it comes to our hair at least.
According to hair colourist Christophe Robin, “To keep your hair looking as natural as possible, it’s best to choose a hue that is only two shades lighter or darker than your natural tone.”
Hair How-To: Try L’Oréal Paris Casting Crème Gloss Jelly , £5.99 for a natural pick-me-up for blondes and light brunettes. It doesn’t need washing out, leaves no residue and leaves locks noticeably sun-kissed despite the distinct lack of rays outside.
Hair Contouring
This Season’s Hairstyles: Half hair-half headband at Haider Acherman, outer-worldly quiffs at Antonio Marras and Edwardian lines at Wunderkind.
Backstage Beauty Tips: “This is hair for occasions, evening hair, the kind you didn’t know you could have,” said Eugene Souleiman, Wella Global Creative Director.
Hair How-To: At Haider Acherman, hair was straightened to begin with to create a flat base. Short blunt fringes were cut from hair pieces, affixed and the models’ own hair was smoothed as closely to their heads as possible by wrapping hair around the head. Wella Professionals Stay Styled Hairspray , £10.65 was applied to secure the style and a band was fixed around the head to create a crossed over effect, much like the turbans worn by 1920s actresses. A must-try for those who like to be more experimental with their new season hairstyle update.
