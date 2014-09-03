1 / 11

10 AW14 Hair Trends Everyone Needs To Know How To Do

From London Fashion Week to Paris, Milan to New York, what are the runways recommending when it comes to restyling our hair this autumn/winter season?

Whether you’re looking for a range of easy updos, hair dye dos, inspiration for long hairstyles or clever ways to fool people into thinking that you simply have naturally fabulous hair, we found out from the hair stylists behind some of our favourite looks how to recreate the hairstyles at home.

Here are our top 10 AW14 hair ideas to provide suitable inspiration when it comes to finding a new look to suit daytime, night time - anytime really.