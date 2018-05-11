7 organic beauty products you need to know about

1 / 8

The organic beauty products worth knowing about

Should you go organic? With sales of certified organic beauty and wellbeing now at £75.9 million, it's a growing category - and the impressive formulations make going green more appealing than ever. “Thanks to advances in cosmetic science and a greater availability of organically farmed ingredients, today’s beauty products are smart, sophisticated and effective. With scientific evidence to back up claims such as anti-ageing, these amazing products can not only compete with synthetic beauty competitors, their environmental credentials take them into a league all of their own,” says Emma Reinhold, Trade Relations Manager, Soil Association .

So what qualifies as organic? As yet, there are no legal regulations, however brands can be certified by the Soil Association – just look for the logo. “Our standards are high but this means that the product on your shelf is the real deal. For a beauty product to be endorsed by us as organic, it needs to contain at least 95% of organic ingredients. If the product has less than this (75%-95%) they can be labelled as made with X% organic ingredients. Nothing below this percentage would be considered truly organic by us.”

Here's our pick of some of the best certified organic beauty products around to get you started...