7 organic beauty products you need to know about
1 / 8
The organic beauty products worth knowing about
Should you go organic? With sales of certified organic beauty and wellbeing now at £75.9 million, it's a growing category - and the impressive formulations make going green more appealing than ever. “Thanks to advances in cosmetic science and a greater availability of organically farmed ingredients, today’s beauty products are smart, sophisticated and effective. With scientific evidence to back up claims such as anti-ageing, these amazing products can not only compete with synthetic beauty competitors, their environmental credentials take them into a league all of their own,” says Emma Reinhold, Trade Relations Manager, Soil Association .
So what qualifies as organic? As yet, there are no legal regulations, however brands can be certified by the Soil Association – just look for the logo. “Our standards are high but this means that the product on your shelf is the real deal. For a beauty product to be endorsed by us as organic, it needs to contain at least 95% of organic ingredients. If the product has less than this (75%-95%) they can be labelled as made with X% organic ingredients. Nothing below this percentage would be considered truly organic by us.”
Here's our pick of some of the best certified organic beauty products around to get you started...
2 / 8
Therapi Honey Moisturiser
Hydrating, quick absorbing with an energising orange blossom scent, this silky moisturiser containing a nourishing combination of antioxidants, honey and organic oils serves as the perfect winter skin pick-me-up as the skies start to grey. Best suited for normal to combination skin types looking for an early morning boost, it leaves skin feeling soft and slightly more awake on days when you just want to hit Snooze.
£32. Buy online .
3 / 8
Pai Camellia & Rose Gentle Hydrating Cleanser
Great for rebalancing, calming and cleansing skin in one fell swoop, this is the ultimate first step for fortifying your skin care regime, no matter the season. Ideal for all skin types, it perfectly preps skin for the rest of your beauty products thanks to ingredients omega 3 and vitamins A, B and E to leave skin feeling soft and refreshingly hydrated. Thanks to the omission of common rosacea-causing triggers too, it provides a gentler alternative for sensitive skin types that can be used without fear of reaction and redness.
£30. Buy online .
4 / 8
Odylique Spot-On Serum
An SOS ointment that’s effective on spots , stings and bites, this protective skin saviour helps keep breakout freak outs at bay thanks to a soothing mixture of antimicrobial lavender, tea tree, echinacea, aloe and calendula. It has ‘handbag must-have’ written all over it.
£15. Buy online .
5 / 8
Nourish Argan and Kale Anti-Ageing Hand Cream
It seems kale is the superfood of choice not just when it comes to our diets, but also a new array of beauty products that are hitting our beauty shelves. Teamed with argan oil , vitamin E and other skin goodies, this conditioning and anti-ageing hand cream has become our desk side companion for its ability to keep dry skin at bay. Just a pea-sized amount is all that’s needed to keep nails and cuticles supremely soft to add an extra layer of protection before facing the elements.
£12.50. Buy online .
6 / 8
VOYA Get Glowing Illuminating Clay Mask
This organic brand specialises in harnessing the natural powers of seaweed, which the team harvest themselves on the west coast of Ireland. The Get Glowing clay mask brightens and purifies the skin in just 15 minutes with its cocktail of rosemary, eucalyptus and of course the mineral-rich seaweed, plus it can be applied to blemishes overnight to decongest your complexion while you sleep.
£33.60, Buy online
7 / 8
Pukka Supreme Matcha Tea
The must-have tea on everyone’s lips is a steaming cup of matcha . This variation from Pukka is one of our favourite healthy eating swaps for our afternoon latte at the moment to help beat bloating and provide a gradual energy boost to curb the lowest of lunchtime lulls. Proceeds from this tea also help fund WWF’s Living Himalayas initiative to encourage local people to live sustainably and preserve the region’s endangered animals, plants and birds - it’s the tea that’s good for your waistline plus does good to boot too.
£2.99. Buy online .
8 / 8
Neal’s Yard Frankincense Intense Cream
Best for more mature skin types that are looking for better way to turn back the clock and target deeper set wrinkles and lines, this intensive cream provides the perfect remedy. With a potent and effective cocktail of plant stem cells and peptides, it helps firm and tone complexions looking for a harder-working anti-ageing alternative to replenish skin’s texture on a deeper level.
£55. Buy online .
More Gloss