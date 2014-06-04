What to do this weekend: 7th and 8th June

1 / 11
10 Weekend Wonders: 7th - 8th June
We bring you our pick of the top 10 must-sees, must-dos and must-buys this weekend.
Converted from a warehouse, East London’s Shoreditch Rooms are the ultimate spot for some serious pampering in the capital. Boasting a serene Cowshed spa and sun lounger-surrounded heated pool on the roof, you’ll forget that you’re still in the bustling city. That is until you look up and see the gorgeous view of the city skyline around you...
Shoreditch Rooms | Doubles from £125 per night | Available to book on Mr & Mrs Smith | Eager to book now? Check live availability for this weekend here
Now in its sixth year, Chestertons Polo in the Park returns as one of London's must-attend summer social events. Head out for Chukka Friday, Ladies' Day on Saturday, Finals Day on Sunday - or all three! - for fierce on-field competition and loads of off-field entertainment. So, go on, don your pastel best and enjoy the match.
Chestertons Polo in the Park | Tickets £17.50 - £50 | Friday 6th June – Sunday 8th June | 6-8 June, Hurlingham Park, Fulham, SW6 3RQ
Stay past closing time at ZSL London Zoo with Zoo Lates. Featuring impressive stilt-walkers, hilarious comedy and delicious food from across the globe, you’ll have the chance to see the famous zoo’s incredible wildlife after hours every Friday night in June and July. There will be acoustic music, a Comedy Den and Silent Dance Off, as well as a Bordeaux Jardin Du Vin bar, where you can sip on specially chosen wines after you’ve experienced one of their late animal shows. This is your chance to see what party animals really get up to at night.
Zoo Lates | 6pm - 10pm | Over 18s only | Tickets available here | ZSL London Zoo Regent's Park, London, NW1 4RY
Bursting on to the London night scene this week, Rusty Nail is the new 80 capacity hang out by Nick House following his previous success with Mahiki and Whisky Mist. Featuring a secret club within a club, the interior is designed on the hidden whisky cellars found within medieval-style castles. Infusing ancient and modern, expect church candles, whisky barrels, neon lights and contemporary art. Bar staff will serve innovative cocktails and drinks in skull shaped shot glasses, international DJs are on hand to spin decks and there will also be live entertainment from knights clad in armour and damsels in distress.
Rusty Nail | Tue and Thursday – Sunday | 10.30pm-3am | 35 Hertford Street, London, W1J 7SD
With the heat can come greasy locks, shiny scalps and lank separated strands of hair but Moroccanoil’s new Oily Scalp Treatment can provide the solution to all your summer hair woes. This bottle contains an argan oil-infused treatment, containing a blend of essential oils, fatty acids and vitamin E, which help to protect, moisturise and soothe the scalp.
Separate the hair into four equal sections and apply 3-6 treatments to each section. Gently rub the weightless oil into the scalp with your finger tips and leave to penetrate for 5-10 minutes before washing out. You’ll instantly be left with healthy hair that is full of life, with visible lift from the roots and notice how much longer it takes for hair to feel oily or dry. This wonder product also stimulates the scalp and increases circulation, making it a vital step in your hair care routine. Our new love.
Moroccanoil Oily Scalp Treatment | £24.85 | Available from FeelUnique
Head to new London eatery City Social for live jazz every Saturday afternoon. Located within iconic skyscraper Tower 42, the restaurant has an impressive line-up of artists to perform while you enjoy your meal. The best feature of the venue is its stunning views of London’s skyline from the 24th floor. The menu has been carefully crafted to complement the views, including food such as soft poached hen’s egg and bone marrow crumbs and deep fried oyster. Award-winning mixologist Gareth Evans has created a range of cocktails inspired by the 1910-1930s prohibition era too - fitting as you relax to the sound of the sax.
City Social | Make a reservation at 020 7877 7703 | Tower 42, 25 Old Broad Street, London, ES2N 1HQ
Junipalooza, the UK's biggest gin show, comes to town this weekend - and you better believe we've got our tickets at the ready. Shoreditch is home to the Gin Foundry-hosted festival, which includes immersive installations, informative masterclasses, infectious music, and, of course, lots of the beverage of honour. Enjoy your favourite brand or opt for one of the craft varietals - and then try your hand at making your own!
Junipalooza | General admission £20, Masterclasses £25 | 6-8 June, Factory 7, 13 Hearn Street, London, EC2A 3LS
Transform your hair under the trusted guidance and care of HARI’s salons. Renowned for its innovative services, HARI’s has established its reputation as one of London’s top hair and beauty destinations during its 35 years. With its most recent opening in Parsons Green, book in for one of their famous big bound blow-dries, pioneering ‘LA Lites’ colour technique or Hair Aromatherapy Ritual, which incorporates Aromatherapy Associates oils into a relaxing and indulgent hair treatment. You won’t be able to resist swishing your hair around like a Pantene advert girl afterwards.
HARI’s Hairdressers | Prices dependent on treatment | Located in Brompton Road, Kings Road and Parsons Road
It's no surprise that Ryan Coogler's directorial debut, Fruitvale Station, based on the life and death of Oscar Grant, took home two top awards at Sundance. Starring newcomer Michael B. Jordan as Oscar, the 22-year-old California native who was tragically and fatally shot by BART police officers on New Year's Day 2009, the film also features Octavia Spencer - reminding us again why she's an Academy Award winner - as his distraught mother.
Warning: the film deals with some heavy subject matter - racial tensions in modern-day America - but it's important, powerful, well-acted, and leaves you with something to think about. What more can you ask of a film?
Fruitvale Station | In cinemas nationwide from 6th June
Teaming up with David Lloyd Club, Mio are bringing their next series of Workout Wonders. There will be two classes on offer, both proven to provide a fun, energetic and results-driven workout. Bodyvive is a low impact high intensity session involving lots of Vive toys to ensure strong but fun exercise.
There will also be Bodybalance, an eastern hybrid combining yoga Pilates and tai chi to deliver challenging session. All proceeds from tickets will be donated to charity Look Good, Feel Better and all participants will be given a Mio Goody bag. If you’re feeling the burn post workout, head to the Amida Spa to loosen your limbs and restore your energy for the working week ahead.
MIO Workout Wonder | Saturday 7th June | 1.30pm and 2.30pm | £15, all of which will be donated to Look Good, Feel Better | David Lloyd, Farnham, Surrey, GU9 9ND