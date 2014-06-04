What to do this weekend: 7th and 8th June

2 / 11

Discover London’s tranquil side

Converted from a warehouse, East London’s Shoreditch Rooms are the ultimate spot for some serious pampering in the capital. Boasting a serene Cowshed spa and sun lounger-surrounded heated pool on the roof, you’ll forget that you’re still in the bustling city. That is until you look up and see the gorgeous view of the city skyline around you...

