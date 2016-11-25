11 ways to use turmeric

2 / 12

Shots

Yes, we’re starting with shots. Us GTG lot are hardcore. Deputy Editor Victoria has just the tonic where turmeric is concerned…

“I make a batch of this very intense juice every couple of weeks, freeze it in ice cube trays and then store the cubes in a pot in the freezer. It's anti-inflammatory and helps keep my kids' hay fever symptoms under control. They know that resistance is futile and have learned to knock back their cube defrosted in a shot glass. I think they might even like it now. I put two cubes in my 600ml water bottle and sip throughout the morning. It makes my water tastier - and I find I drink more.”

METHOD

Get a palmful of organic ginger, same amount of organic turmeric root, scrub clean (peel if you can't get organic). Six organic lemons, chopped up, skin on (use only the the juice if waxed). Put everything together through the juicer. If you like to add a bit of sweetness, you can add a quarter of a pineapple, an apple or a couple of carrots.

I buy all the ingredients from my local health food shop, or if you live in the London area you can have it delivered.