12 honeymoon beauty products you shouldn’t leave the country without
The Honeymoon Beauty Edit
No matter what kind of honeymoon you’re packing for, whittle down your beauty bag to the essentials with our go-to getaway guide. Ayesha Muttucumaru picks out the best beauty and the beach must-haves that no suitcase should leave the country without.
For the beach honeymoon: Bobbi Brown Surf Eye Palette
Inspired by Bobbi’s favourite holiday destination, this palette of soft pastels and metallic, cream and shimmer eyeshadows prove colour can be just as stunning when worn subtly. From beachy bronzes to serene lagoon blues, it’s got us daydreaming about our next summer holiday already...
For the relaxing honeymoon: Aromatherapy Associates Travel Oils
Say goodbye to the effects of jetlag with this wonderfully relaxing collection of mini bath and shower essential oils to re-energise and revitalise with. At a hand-luggage friendly 7.5ml, each plays a vital role in your relaxation artillery to help you adjust to your chosen time zone, promote a good night’s sleep , soothe sore muscles and leave any residual wedding day stress firmly behind you.
For the hands-on honeymoon: L’Oréal Paris Infallible Nails
Merging the best bits of gel nails with the experimentation of nail varnish, this collection of two-step hybrid gel-lacquer polishes provide a great way of staying chip-free for a little bit longer. Tested on mid-length nails, they lasted a week – certainly a lot longer than most other polishes that we’ve tried in the past. However, make sure to keep nails moisturised and to seal the edges with the top coat included to reap optimum results.
For the monsoon honeymoon: Bobbi Brown BB Cream SPF 35
Do you really need foundation ? When humidity strikes, there’s nothing more uncomfortable than a face full of the stuff. So as a more lightweight alternative, we’ll definitely be opting for this fantastic BB Cream instead. Hydrating, non-greasy with a great shade range, it provides just the right level of coverage for an even, glowing complexion for any skin tone, with an added bolster of skincare benefits too.
For the poolside honeymoon: Kérastase Soleil CC Crème
Complete with UV filters, repairing oils and illuminating pearls, this multitasking hair product is a beach bag essential for helping combat the consequences of a day spent in and out of the pool . Simply apply before and during sun exposure on damp or dry hair for a dose of added protection, or as a blow-dry lotion to help repair dry ends and offset the moisture-sapping effects of sun damage.
For the romantic honeymoon: Stila Dare to Bare Palette
If going au naturel fills you with dread, then this natural and beautifully subtle palette will give you that extra layer of added confidence to make holiday skin look its best. With five subtle eyeshadows, an illuminating shimmer powder to highlight and a tan enhancing bronzer to help naturally contour cheekbones , it also comes with a useful set of instructions in the cover to make subtly smokey eyes and sun-kissed skin simple.
For the sun-filled honeymoon: Sisley Fluid Body Sun Cream SPF 30
For a foolproof way to stay sunburn- and tide mark-free in the sun, this hydrating and luxuriously formulated sunscreen conditions as well as it protects. With broad spectrum UVA and UVB protection plus anti-ageing ingredients to protect the skin’s DNA and strengthen its defences too, it’s certain to provide a spritz of supercharged SPF to your skincare ammo that smells amazing too.
For the wet ‘n' wild honeymoon: Smashbox Waterproof Mascara
Lengthening, volumising and budge-proof too, this trusty poolside companion provides definition to eyes come surf, sea and chlorine. With a great brush that separates lashes for a clump-free finish, it effectively keeps panda eyes away from the pool, no matter the depths you reach.
For the hair harassed honeymoon: Aveda Dry Remedy Moisturizing Oil
For locks that feel frazzled, frizzy and brittle, this intensive leave-in conditioning treatment will go some way in restoring some of your hair’s former glory. Containing a conditioning cocktail of buriti oil, pomegranate and olive oils, hair’s left soft, shiny and more manageable after just a couple of drops of this small but mighty elixir.
For the makeup free honeymoon: MAC Blot Film
For a quick and easy way to control shine on-the-go, these portable blotting papers provide a much handier alternative to your trusty pot of powder. Just pat onto shine-prone areas and stand back and survey the evidence for a surprisingly satisfying way to monitor a shiny T-zone when limited on luggage space.
For the party honeymoon: Charlotte Tilbury Beach Stick Bronze + Blush Kit
The ultimate beach to bar makeup multitasker, this bronzer and blush cream duo gives lips and cheeks just the hit of summer colour to seamlessly transition from day to night. With light-diffusing spheres to add a touch of radiance to skin and a buttery cream-to-balm texture that blends like a dream, it lifts and illuminates in one fell swoop of the stick, to help take the sun with you - even when the honeymoon’s over.
For the safari honeymoon: Japonesque Safari Chic Mini Brush Set
Whether you find yourself in the depths of the African jungle, or on a sunbed with a good book, this trio of distinctive animal print brushes are all you’ll need for expert application. Soft, expertly crafted and complete with a useful case to make sure that they don’t suffer from any in transit damage, these may well be the most eye-catching and travel-friendly makeup brushes we’ve ever seen.
