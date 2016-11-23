5 beauty advent calendars that haven’t sold out (yet)

Worried it’s too late to get your hands on one of this year’s must-have Christmas beauty advent calendars ? Fret not, because despite the fact that they've been selling out like festive hotcakes, there’s still time. With a bevy of brands still having ample stock to give your Christmas countdown the ultimate beauty upgrade, which ones should be on your wish list? Here’s our pick of the best. Boots Your Beauty Fairytale Come True Advent Calendar, £85

Doors: 24 What’s inside? A range of beauty bestsellers from the likes of Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent, Viktor & Rolf and Ralph Lauren. A comprehensive collection of complexion essentials, each door will make it feel like it's Christmas every day. Buy online . Cheeky Advent Calendar, £40

Doors: 24 What’s inside? A range of mini tip offs ideal for the festive season. Long-lasting, quick-drying and super glossy, the polishes make for the perfect daily dose of nail inspiration for work, play, Christmas or New Year’s Eve party. Plus, the calendar also comes with a free Cheeky tote bag to provide an extra helping hand when navigating your way through the Christmas shopping crowds. Buy online . Estée Lauder Holiday Countdown Advent Calendar, £205

Doors: 24 What’s inside? A huge collection of mini solutions to solve all manner of seasonal skin woes. From the brand’s renowned Advanced Night Repair to its Sumptuous Knockout Defining Lift and Fan Mascara (one of our favourite lash-lengtheners), you’re guaranteed to start your day with some serious festive cheer with this calendar taking pride of place on your bedside table. Buy online . Dr Hauschka Christmas Advent Calendar, £75

Doors: 24 What’s inside? A natural beauty fan’s dream - 23 mini and one special supersized Christmas Eve treat to please both skin and senses supremely. A six-sided seasonal gift set of brand favourites, expect calmness levels and complexions to be boosted in equal measure with this yuletide countdown in tow. Buy online . Molton Brown Scented Luxuries Advent Calendar, £150