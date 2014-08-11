5 celebrity humidity-proof hair style ideas

If the humidity is weighing your hair down and your summer locks are looking more frizzy, unruly and wilder than ever, don’t let it hold you back from achieving your perfect hairstyle - simply take inspiration from the A-list. From Beyoncé’s beautiful brown and blonde curls and Cheryl Cole’s loose waves to Nicole Scherzinger’s fishtail plaits and Jennifer Lawrence’s stylish short hairstyle, the key to frizz-free locks lies in a few hairstyling tricks and products to keep hair smooth, sleek and manageable no matter how hot it gets. Whether you’re looking for hairstyles for long hair or short hairstyles and whether you have curly, wavy or straight hair, let the A-list lead the way when it comes to picking your summer hairstyle of choice. We asked celebrity hair stylist Mark Hill for his top hair tips for keeping hair looking its best in the summer. How To Get Cheryl Cole's Hair

At this summer's X Factor auditions, the newly returned judge showed us that beachy isn’t the only type of waves to sport in the summer. Frizz-free and full of volume, it’s easy to see why she’s become such a hair icon. “Cheryl’s waves are soft, pretty and really glam,” says Mark. “But they can soon become frizzy and flyaway in humid atmospheres. Before styling, a drop of Defrizz-ilicous Glam Goddess Shine Serum , £6.49 will smooth the hair and make styling easier. Add another drop and comb through with your fingers when your hair is styled to define the waves and protect them from humidity frizz.” Try Afro hairdresser of the Year Charlotte Mensah’s favourite – The O Pod , £152.95 to create amazing volume. It’s like the next level in heated rollers. How To Get Jennifer Lawrence's Hair

At Fashion Week, Jennifer Lawrence showed us how to style short hair worthy of the FROW with a head of tousled waves that looked polished, yet distinctly individual. “People with shorter hair tend to keep away from waves, especially in warmer weather. However, waves are a great way to tame your hair and keep it under control,” suggests Mark. “Take small sections of hair and wrap them spirally around a Bad Girl Glam Wicked Waver , £29.99. The unique shape of the barrel helps create a more dishevelled texture. Don’t wave too close to the roots – the movement should start from about eyebrow level. “Use your fingers to separate the waves and then spritz generously with Bedazzled Anti-Humidity Shine Spray , £5.99 – this acts like an invisible jacket to protect your hair and make your style last longer.” Oribe Impermeable Anti-Humidity Spray , £18 also acts an amazing alternative to your can of hairspray and gives your finished look a hair salon scent that’ll make you feel like you’ve just had a blowdry. How To Get Beyoncé's Hair

Queen B can do no wrong in our books and when she attended a recent basketball game, it was safe to say that all eyes were on her rather than the court. Cleverly clipped to the side, it’s provided a chic alternative to our collection of hair bands. “When you want your waves to last longer, remember the three Cs – curl, clip and cool,” says Mark. “Take small sections of hair, spray with Work it Girl Shine, Protect and Control Spray , £5.99 and then wrap spirally around a Magic Wand , £54.99. Hold for a few seconds and unwind. Immediately curl the hair back towards the roots and clip using a pin curl clip. “Do this through the rest of your hair and then leave to cool completely. Remove the clips and use a drop of MiracOILicous Argan Oil , £9.99 to separate and define the curls without weighing them down. The oil will also protect your hair from humidity. “The nape of your neck is one area which tends to get hot and cause hair to frizz. To keep your cool, sweep your hair to one side and secure either with some hair grips or a gorgeous accessory. “ We’d also recommend Wella SP Luxe Light Oil Spray , £13.50 for giving dry ends a quick shot of hydration or Moroccanoil Treatment Light , £31.85 for thick hair types. How To Get Kim Kardashian Hair

Straight, shiny and neatly tucked behind her ears, we love Kim’s stylish style for achieving subtle daytime elegance. A half up half down hairstyle would be a great next step, but proceed with caution. Mark warns, “It only works if the top section of your hair is long enough to pull into a ponytail just below your crown – if you have shorter layers, these will only stick out and frizz up. Get the look by smoothing with straighteners and then using a polish to slick your hair back,” recommends Mark. “ Get Gorgeous Flirty Fix Texturizing Polish , £5.99 eliminates flyaways, protects from humidity and adds a gorgeous shine to your hair.” We love the new ghd V Sunset Styler straighteners , £129 for keeping hair shiny and supremely straight and Color Wow Pop & Lock Shellac Gloss , £14 which also has a handy UV filter to protect hair from the sun. To combat static, also try out the Babyliss Brilliant Shine Ionic Brush , £30 which dispenses conditioning ions to keep flyaways at bay. How To Get Nicole Scherzinger's Hair