5 easy ways to weatherproof your hair this winter

Come autumn, you can often find our poor barnets fighting a losing battle against our old nemeses - central heating and the formidable Big Freeze. With our hair’s prior shine, gloss and thickness threatening to go into hibernation, what can we do to give our locks the tools they need to survive the sudden climate change?
Just like our skincare, the products we use on our hair should also change with the seasons to suit its different needs. Whether you have long hair, short hair , curly hair or straight hair, simply boost your hair care regime with the following clever little additions to make sure it looks its best no matter what the next few months throws at it.
Here are the 5 products every girl needs to keep flyaways, frizz and dry ends at bay well until spring...
For dull hair...
TIGI Bed Head Urban Anti-dotes Re-energise Treatment Mask
£12.71. Buy online .
If loading your hair with product to condition, manage and tame it often causes it to start looking dull and lifeless, this rejuvenating hair mask could be just the wake-up-call it needs to disturb its slumber. Designed to both strengthen and increase hair’s suppleness, it definitely delivers in terms of reducing frizz and enhancing your natural texture - 5 minutes is all that’s needed for it to start working its magic.
For dry hair...
Kérastase Nutritive Nectar Thermique
£19.50. Buy online .
Part heat protection, part hair primer, this multi-tasking blowdry essential makes all the difference between having a good hair day or a bad one. Nourishing and conditioning enough to hydrate dry hair types but lightweight enough to not weight it down, it helps reduce breakage and hairdryer time noticeably so that you can be washed, dried, styled and out the door in as little time as possible.
For wants-to-be straight hair...
L’Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Heat Protect Styling Spray
£5.99. Buy online .
The perfect partner to your pair of ghd straighteners , this straight hair supporter extends the sleekness of your hairstyle for a little bit longer while also protecting it against high temperatures. Great if you’re looking for a way of going straight without effectively burning your hair to a crisp through daily straightener use.
For curly hair...
Phytospecific Integral Hydrating Mist
£14.88. Buy online .
The ideal work to play companion for defining and controlling curls, it’s never been simpler to transform dry, misbehaving ends into something more night time appropriate. Containing barley pulp and hibiscus to detangle, smooth and protect, it also smells amazing too - just spray, comb through and prepare to leave work at the door.
For flyaway hair...
Philip Kingsley Weatherproof Hairspray
£16.50. Buy online .
Give your hairstyle some extra staying power without the stickiness with this hard-working hairspray to keep your finished look in check. With UV filters to protect hair against winter sun and the perfect level of hold (more medium than strong), it provides a much-needed helping hand for when gravity starts to make its presence felt.