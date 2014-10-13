5 easy ways to weatherproof your hair this winter

Come autumn, you can often find our poor barnets fighting a losing battle against our old nemeses - central heating and the formidable Big Freeze. With our hair’s prior shine, gloss and thickness threatening to go into hibernation, what can we do to give our locks the tools they need to survive the sudden climate change?

Just like our skincare, the products we use on our hair should also change with the seasons to suit its different needs. Whether you have long hair, short hair , curly hair or straight hair, simply boost your hair care regime with the following clever little additions to make sure it looks its best no matter what the next few months throws at it.

Here are the 5 products every girl needs to keep flyaways, frizz and dry ends at bay well until spring...

For dull hair...

TIGI Bed Head Urban Anti-dotes Re-energise Treatment Mask

£12.71. Buy online .

If loading your hair with product to condition, manage and tame it often causes it to start looking dull and lifeless, this rejuvenating hair mask could be just the wake-up-call it needs to disturb its slumber. Designed to both strengthen and increase hair’s suppleness, it definitely delivers in terms of reducing frizz and enhancing your natural texture - 5 minutes is all that’s needed for it to start working its magic.