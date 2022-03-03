5 New Year sale bargains we're snapping up at Cult Beauty

Bit broke? We feel you. Our balances have taken a serious hit from party season excess, which seems slightly cruel considering that a little retail therapy could prove especially useful for banishing ‘back to school’ blues. That being said though, there are some great sales going on at the moment to make it so that you can get your New Year beauty fix without breaking the bank. Not all are click-worthy in our opinion, but one in particular stands out from the crowd - Cult Beauty's.
Not only has the e-tailer slashed prices pretty sizeably, but the brands on offer are some of our favourites too. You’ll find everyone from Becca to Too Faced and Sarah Chapman on its pages, to provide ample opportunity to snap up a top-rated beauty product at a fraction of the price. Here are five of the best.
Was: £38
Now: £20.90
There’s a use for every shade in this 12-pan palette - a rare find. With mattes, molten metallics and shimmers to choose from, great colour payoff and impressive blendability, it offers a wealth of day to night looks to get your creative juices flowing.
Was: £59
Now: £29.50
If your skin’s a little hungover from the festive season, this kit of complexion pick-me-ups from Meghan Markle’s favourite facialist will sort it right out. Featuring a 3D Moisture Infusion Mask, as well as travel-friendly versions of her Starring Ultimate Cleanse, Overnight Facial, Dynamic Defence SPF15 Moisturiser and dual-sided Professional Cleansing Mitt inside a chic foldable bag, it’s packed with glow-boosting goodies.
Was: £22.50
Now: £13.50
Kevyn Aucoin’s mascaras are some of the best we’ve tried and thanks to Cult Beauty’s sale, you can pick one up for a much purse-friendlier price. Great for clump-free length, curl and volume, this slimline option does it all.
Was: £52
Now: £34.58
Think of this palette as a compilation of Too Faced’s greatest hits, with a few remixes thrown in too. As well as 10 cult classics from the brand’s vaults, you’ll also find 10 new shades that have been inspired by the originals. Ranging from pearls to glitters, browns to blues and greens, there’s something for every taste.
Was: £52
Now: £31.20
Got a slew of summer weddings coming up? If so, this bohemian hair comb from NYC-based jewellery brand Chloe + Isabel and hair stylist to the A-list, Jen Atkins, will prove particularly handy. The perfect finishing touch to messy bun , braided or half up, half down hairstyles, it’s as versatile as it is beautiful to look at.
