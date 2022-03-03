5 New Year sale bargains we're snapping up at Cult Beauty

Bit broke? We feel you. Our balances have taken a serious hit from party season excess, which seems slightly cruel considering that a little retail therapy could prove especially useful for banishing ‘back to school’ blues. That being said though, there are some great sales going on at the moment to make it so that you can get your New Year beauty fix without breaking the bank. Not all are click-worthy in our opinion, but one in particular stands out from the crowd - Cult Beauty's.

Not only has the e-tailer slashed prices pretty sizeably, but the brands on offer are some of our favourites too. You’ll find everyone from Becca to Too Faced and Sarah Chapman on its pages, to provide ample opportunity to snap up a top-rated beauty product at a fraction of the price. Here are five of the best.