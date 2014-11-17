5 of the best BB creams

Much more than a tinted moisturiser, a good BB cream, or Beauty Balm, should also provide SPF protection and expert healing and soothing properties. Once a novelty, BB creams are now everywhere. This is our edit of the five very best...

Best for full coverage: Diorskin Nude BB Cream , £30

Best for a light feel: Ren Satin Perfection BB Cream , £26

Best budget option: Garnier Miracle Skin Perfector Daily All-In-One Day Cream , £9.99

Best for a matte finish: Bobbi Brown BB Cream , £29

Best for long lasting power: Philosophy Be Your Best BB Cream , £23

