8 smart beauty storage ideas beauty editors love

Hands up who hasn't had a major declutter or drawer tidy this past year? As we've spent more time at home, and with hybrid office/WFH looking set to be the norm, we've all become a little savvier with our space. What's more, a tidy home is proven to boost mental health and even make you snack less! For us as beauty junkies, that means spending hours on Pinterest looking for beauty storage ideas. Pins of acrylic makeup storage soared by more than 114 per cent even before the pandemic, according to a global report by the social network. And if you've been glued to the hit Netflix de-cluttering show Get Organised with the Home Edit, which takes storage solutions to another Instagrammable level, you'll likely have cheered when John Lewis started stocking The Home Edit acrylic storage last year. At least half of the Get The Gloss staffers and now fully Home-Edited up! For the best storage solutions that both streamline our morning routines and create a beautiful, uncluttered living space read on. 1. Acrylic beauty storage The Home Edit & iDesign at John Lewis £3 - £99

When we visited Trinny Woodall's bathroom a couple of years back she showed up her 97 drawers full of makeup and skincare - and she's told us that since then that they've definitely multiplied. Her go-to is the classic Muji stackables and drawers, all clearly labelled with a digital label maker. For labelling, we love the Brother P-Touch £32 Buy now Amazon rotating makeup organiser tower, £21.99

A very organised friend sent this to our editorial director Victoria (above) after she saw the state of her bathroom. Victoria immediately bought a second one for the overflow in her bedroom. Very easy to assemble with adjustable shelves for pots big and small as well as brush holders, this is the perfect space and time-saving solution. As it's open storage it needs a dust every now and then, but worth it. Buy now 2. Under sink bathroom cubby hole organisers

Image: thehomeedit.com If your ten-step skincare routine is beginning to crowd the bathroom somewhat, you’ll relate to the 80 per cent spike in Pinterest saves for ‘under-the-sink bathroom storage’. According to Pinterest’s home report, our bathroom focus is firmly on building in more room for an increasing array of products while keeping them fresh and dry. If you’ve dropped a considerable amount of cash on a serum or face mask, it figures that you’ll want to house it with care, and keeping said investments under the sink is both handy and out of the way at the same time. Storage needn’t be built-in either - from wrought iron shelves to lined woven baskets and linen hampers, creating an under-sink beauty stash doesn’t require actual building work. If you like drawers and open boxes as above, try Like-It Modular Plastic Storage, £15 upwards, from John Lewis. Buy now 3. Vintage trunks, luggage and baskets

Image: Amazon Fashion EU As a counter to utilitarian acrylic storage, Pinterest details that saves for vintage trunks, luggage and baskets as storage have increased by over 160 per cent. Whether you’re keeping your brush collection in mini wicker basket or have stacks of makeup tucked away in a rose gold travel trunk (pins for ‘copper’ storage are up by 67 per cent), beauty storage as statement decor is a nifty multipurpose interior styling tip for small homes and flats in particular. Guests may never guess that the retro suitcase they’re sitting on contains all of your cosmetic worldly goods. We love the statement hammered gold metal storage trunks from Oliver Bonas, £130 for two. Buy now 4. Plant pots and window boxes

Image: ApartmentTherapy.com Pinterest analysts are noticing a 60s style ‘bring nature inside’ revival, from verdant green tiles (up 28 per cent) and leafy wallpaper to garden centre inspired storage. Think plant pots as makeup brush holders and terrariums full of lipstick. Even if your city flat has zero outdoor space, creating a horticultural feel is very much en vogue. Try this Metal Window Box H&M Home, £29.99 which simply hooks over your towel rail and a matching smaller Planter Box, £19.99 . Plenty of room for your makeup jars and a plant too. Buy now 5. Shabby chic drawers

If acrylic makeup storage is just a little too minimalist for your tastes, makeup artist Lisa Potter-Dixon 's solution will appeal. If you’re feeling really crafty, get upscaling some furniture and perfecting your calligraphy for labelling. Looks design mag worthy and takes care of all manner of beauty storage even if you’re a cosmetic hoarder like me. 6. Candle jars When you’ve burned down your favourite bath candle , clean the jar out using boiling water (and possibly a scourer/ toothbrush), dry and use it to store everything from makeup brushes to hair grips to eyeliner. Unsurprisingly Diptyque (from £29) takes on this trend are much pinned and hashtagged, but everything from simple, clear glass to larger, louder, more ornate candle holders work a treat. Mix it up, and it’ll encourage you to down tools and chill in an effort to melt the wax away. By that logic, lolling in the bath/ on the sofa is essentially housework. That’s what I’m telling myself anyway. Buy now 7. Woven eco baskets