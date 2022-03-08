8 smart beauty storage ideas beauty editors love

Anna Hunter 10 May 2021
beauty-storage-1

From acrylic storage that spins to foldable baskets, read on for beauty organisation inspo…

Hands up who hasn't had a major declutter or drawer tidy this past year? As we've spent more time at home, and with hybrid office/WFH looking set to be the norm, we've all become a little savvier with our space. What's more, a  tidy home is proven to boost mental health  and even make you snack less!

For us as beauty junkies, that means spending hours on Pinterest looking for beauty storage ideas. Pins of acrylic makeup storage soared by more than 114 per cent even before the pandemic, according to a global report by the social network. And if you've been glued to the hit Netflix de-cluttering show Get Organised with the Home Edit, which takes storage solutions to another Instagrammable level, you'll likely have cheered when  John Lewis started stocking The Home Edit acrylic storage  last year. At least half of the Get The Gloss staffers and now fully Home-Edited up!

For the best storage solutions that both streamline our morning routines and create a beautiful, uncluttered living space read on.

By the way, should you choose to buy anything from our edit we may earn an affiliate commission.

1. Acrylic beauty storage

The Home Edit & iDesign at John Lewis £3 - £99

Images:  thehomeedit.com

From £3 for a simple hook to £99 for an entire wheely trolley, you'll find every shape and size of stackable Perspex for your cleansers and shampoos. Shelfies never looked better and you'll never have to rummage for that mascara again. GTG's commercial projects manager and fashionista Catherine Fulwood is fully committed!

Buy now

P.S. If you've got the bug, read  The Home Edit, Conquering the Clutter With Style  by Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer, £16.70.

Muji Acrylic Drawers , from £24.95

When we visited Trinny Woodall's bathroom a couple of years back she showed up her 97 drawers full of makeup  and skincare - and she's told us that since then that they've definitely multiplied. Her go-to is the classic Muji stackables and drawers, all clearly labelled with a digital label maker. For labelling, we love the Brother P-Touch £32

Buy now 

Amazon rotating makeup organiser tower, £21.99

A very organised friend sent this to our editorial director Victoria (above) after she saw the state of her bathroom. Victoria immediately bought a second one for the overflow in her bedroom. Very easy to assemble with adjustable shelves for pots big and small as well as brush holders, this is the perfect space and time-saving solution. As it's open storage it needs a dust every now and then, but worth it.

Buy now

2. Under sink bathroom cubby hole organisers

Image:  thehomeedit.com

If your ten-step skincare routine is beginning to crowd the bathroom somewhat, you’ll relate to the 80 per cent spike in Pinterest saves for ‘under-the-sink bathroom storage’. According to Pinterest’s home report, our bathroom focus is firmly on building in more room for an increasing array of products while keeping them fresh and dry. If you’ve dropped a considerable amount of cash on a serum or face mask, it figures that you’ll want to house it with care, and keeping said investments under the sink is both handy and out of the way at the same time. Storage needn’t be built-in either - from wrought iron shelves to lined woven baskets and linen hampers, creating an under-sink beauty stash doesn’t require actual building work. If you like drawers and open boxes as above, try Like-It Modular Plastic Storage,  £15 upwards, from John Lewis.

Buy now

3. Vintage trunks, luggage and baskets

Image: Amazon Fashion EU

As a counter to utilitarian acrylic storage, Pinterest details that saves for vintage trunks, luggage and baskets as storage have increased by over 160 per cent. Whether you’re keeping your brush collection in mini wicker basket or have stacks of makeup tucked away in a rose gold  travel trunk (pins for ‘copper’ storage are up by 67 per cent), beauty storage as statement decor is a nifty multipurpose interior styling tip for small homes and flats in particular. Guests may never guess that the retro suitcase they’re sitting on contains all of your cosmetic worldly goods.

We love the statement hammered  gold metal storage trunks from Oliver Bonas, £130 for two.

Buy now

4. Plant pots and window boxes

Image:  ApartmentTherapy.com

Pinterest analysts are noticing a 60s style ‘bring nature inside’ revival, from verdant green tiles (up 28 per cent) and leafy wallpaper to garden centre inspired storage. Think plant pots as makeup brush holders and terrariums full of lipstick. Even if your city flat has zero outdoor space, creating a horticultural feel is very much en vogue. Try this Metal Window Box H&M Home, £29.99  which simply hooks over your towel rail and a matching smaller Planter Box, £19.99 . Plenty of room for your makeup jars and a plant too.

Buy now

5. Shabby chic drawers

If acrylic makeup storage is just a little too minimalist for your tastes, makeup artist  Lisa Potter-Dixon  's solution will appeal. If you’re feeling really crafty, get upscaling some furniture and perfecting your calligraphy for labelling. Looks design mag worthy and takes care of all manner of beauty storage even if you’re a cosmetic hoarder like me.

6. Candle jars

When you’ve burned down your favourite bath candle , clean the jar out using boiling water (and possibly a scourer/ toothbrush), dry and use it to store everything from makeup brushes to hair grips to eyeliner. Unsurprisingly Diptyque  (from £29) takes on this trend are much pinned and hashtagged, but everything from simple, clear glass to larger, louder, more ornate candle holders work a treat. Mix it up, and it’ll encourage you to down tools and chill in an effort to melt the wax away. By that logic, lolling in the bath/ on the sofa is essentially housework. That’s what I’m telling myself anyway.

Buy now 

7. Woven eco baskets

Dunelm Paper Rope Storage Baskets £5 for 3

Dunelm Water Hyacinth baskets £25 for 2

There are plenty of plastic-free options. Woven baskets look homely and can be made out of anything from paper to water hyacinth.

Buy now

8. Pretty fold-away crates

Hay Colour Crate,  £10.69

Image:  Instagram @shannonrpeter

These pretty pastel folding crates are a good size, affordable really do practice what they preach - they collapse flat when you don't need them for easy storage. They come in a variety of colours if you like a 'system'. Beauty editor Shannon Peter  is a fan.

MORE GLOSS: 25 actually fun ways to clean your makeup brushes


You may also like

Lisa Snowdon tells us the morning and evening beauty routines she swears by

Glossy picks: our favourite new launches for glowing summer skin

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

More Gloss

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More