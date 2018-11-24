6 impressive beauty launches we think you’ll love

You can tell we’re nearing December - this week’s edit of the best new beauty launches is filled with products that are designed to make you look, feel and even smell your best. From the new L’Oreal treatment that you can do in the comfort of your own home for straight-out-of-the-salon hair to the sparkling eyeshadows that stay put, here’s what’s new in hair and makeup and why they deserve a spot in your beauty kit… Kjaer Weis + Caroline Issa lipstick in Amour Rouge, £44

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, Editorial Director “When I met the founder of this luxury organic brand Kirsten Kjaer Weis, I switched to her foundation after seeing how natural and glowing it looked on her. This led me to her new lipstick collaboration with Fashion Director of Tank Magazine and long-time KW fan, Caroline Issa, who has created what she calls two ‘thinking woman’s reds’. My favourite is Amour Rouge (more of a poppy colour than the image suggests) which creates a statement satin lip with an intense colour payoff. It’s organic and refillable, so while it’s pricey, you only pay for the packaging once. Plus 25 per cent of each sale goes to the charity Women for Women; a feelgood purchase in so many ways.” Buy it now L 'Oreal Professionnel Pro Fiber Re-Create Damaged Hair Treatment, £13.70 for 200ml

Loved by: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant “My hair has been put through the ringer lately, with laziness and a hectic schedule meaning I’ve been bypassing my usual weekly deep conditioning treatment and it looks and feels all the worse for it. However, this new at-home treatment from L’Oreal Professionnel has been a life saver! The mask has been designed using long-lasting L’Oreal technology to help extend and recharge your hair, while strengthening and protecting against damage. For someone like me who likes to colour my hair and style it daily it really does work wonders. After just one use my hair felt stronger, smoother and more vibrant which made styling it after washing a dream. I won’t be without this in my weekly haircare routine, busy or not.” Buy it now Morphe Glitter Fever Metallic Eyeshadow Collection, £12

Loved by: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor “’Tis the season to shimmer and this limited edition trio of creamy glitter shadows from Morphe (the cult Insta-famous brand that’s recently landed in the UK) helps you do it with finesse. The high pigment gives a dramatic, sparkling eye, but unlike many glitter products the formula is easy to control so you can start small and build up the intensity. It also stays put once it’s on, yet wipes away easily with a swipe of micellar. Super sparkle that won’t end up all over your face; the dream.” Buy it now Tom Ford Shade & Illuminate Eye Kohl in Golden Plum, £32

Loved by: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer “With a bright tone on one end and a deeper shade on the other, this multitasking liner provides an ample dose of dark and light to offer up a range of different eye looks at your fingertips. The deep purple end is great for adding a subtle yet eye-catching pop of definition, while the molten gold end glides deliciously onto lower lash lines and inner corners to provide a quick and easy wake-up-call to screen-weary eyes. If, like me, you find it tricky to step outside your kohl pencil comfort zone, this is for you.” Buy it now KAYALI Fragrance in Musk | 12, £84 for 100ml

Loved by: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor “A selection of four fragrances from Huda and Mona Kattan, the new KAYALI scents are warming and intense, inspired by their Middle Eastern heritage. Musk | 12 is my favourite of the collection; feminine, floral and slightly sweet, it blends lotus flower, jasmine, and musk, which is grounded by base notes of vanilla and sandalwood to create a softer, sensual aroma. It's light enough for an everyday scent while still giving an impact. Even the luxe and ornate glass bottles pay tribute to the brand’s Arabic roots - its Insta-worthy packaging is what drew me in. Whether you layer them together for a bespoke fragrance or wear it alone, there's a scent for every 'nose' in the KAYALI collection.” Buy it now Sally Hansen Miracle Gel in Frosted Berries, £9.99