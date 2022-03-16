6 new beauty launches to shop for this week

Now that the crisp autumn weather has settled in (complete with blustery wind and plenty of bad hair days), the launches that are grabbing our attention are showing a bit of a theme - reparative treats for skin and hair, and refreshing makeup palettes that will see us through the upcoming party season. Read on for our edit of the best new buys this week… IGK Bad and Bougie Amla Oil Deep Repair Shampoo & Conditioner, £22 for 236ml - Buy online

Why we love it: “The nourishing and restorative duo to revive for parched and damaged locks.” Review: “My hair never gets as much attention as my face or body, so it's fair to say that damaged, dull and unloved, are the words you'd use to describe it. The Bad and Bougie (awesome name) range from IGK is infused with Amla Oil, designed to work at calming and conditioning the scalp in order to repair the hair follicles to strengthen, hydrate and improve overall hair and scalp health. I have very fine hair, but this texture isn't greasy at all; it's thick and deeply nourishing while being super lightweight and doesn't weigh the hair down, leaving it feeling so much smoother post-blowdry. The shampoo works to clean, calm and condition the scalp, helping to protect against environmental aggressors and heat damage, whereas the conditioner hydrates and softens dry and parched ends. After a couple of days, I felt as though I lived in a hair salon. Hair was softer, smoother and looked a lot more vibrant and glossy - it also smells wonderful. I'll be repurchasing again and again!” Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor Ciate Glitter Storm Eyeshadow Palette, £36 - Buy online

Why we love it: “A perfect combination of shades and standout glitter formulas to take your look from day to night.” Review: “This new release from Ciate just screams festivity - for a start, the packaging is gorgeous! Housed in a glitter case that moves when you shake it, these shadows are every part as wow as the packaging. A mixture of mattes, metallics and pressed glitter shadows, the colour payoff of these is fantastic and the shades are my perfect combination of warm, purple tones which really make my blue eyes stand out. I love the fact that there’s a mixture of more subtle everyday matte shades alongside the bold, intense glitter options to amp up your look for a night out. The glitter shades claim to be fallout free which I can agree with - they are easier to work with than most glitter eyeshadows I have used before and look stunning on the lid, really catching the light to make a bold, beautiful statement. This is one that’s definitely going to be a huge part of my Christmas party makeup routine!” Reviewer: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Eyes, £25.50 for 15ml - Buy online

Why we love it: “A targeted, gentle cream that visibly brightens dark shadows.” Review: “I admit I rarely use eye cream, opting instead to just ensure I dab my usual moisturiser on my dark circles which have been there since birth (or so it seems). However, I’d recently started to notice the area looking a bit worse for wear; perhaps it’s my age, perhaps it’s lack of sleep having recently moved house, but either way it’s the first thing I now notice in the mirror and so it’s time to step up my skincare game. This follow-up to the serum of the same name feels thicker than most of the eye products I’ve tested before, so I’ve been careful to pat it in very gently and resist the temptation to rub. Fragrance free, it contains the ultimate moisture grabber, hyaluronic acid, to plump the skin, as well as 5% vitamin B5 to stimulate cell turnover and look after the skin barrier; it also has the brand’s signature thermal spring water and last but not least, mineral pigments to even out tone. It’s the latter that impressed me most (perhaps because it’s the most instant result to be seen) - the cream leaves a luminosity behind that makes those dark shadows look visibly brighter before I’ve even reached for my concealer. It’s early days but my eye area looks more hydrated and generally a bit healthier; I only wish I’d started using it earlier.” Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor Votary Antidote Bath and Body Oil, £75 - Buy online

Why we love it: “The luxurious calming oil that's the perfect bedtime concoction for both mind and body.” Review: “Something about the impending winter months makes me want to hop in a bath every evening and indulge in some self-love, and this latest oil in the Votary range is designed to calm and nourish both body and mind before bed time so it’s the perfect accompaniment. Nourishing plant oils work to smooth, soften and hydrate dry and lacklustre skin, while the luxurious aromatherapy blend of lavender, rose and chamomile calms and de-stresses the mind before you drift off to sleep. “Whether you add a little into a warm bath as a bath oil, or massage it over parched limbs for a decadent night-time treat, skin will immediately feel super soft and a lot more supple and glowy come morning. The powerful trio of passion flower, calendula and sweet almond helps to restore the long-lost moisture in winter months so if you suffer from dryness, say goodbye to flakey, sore and uncomfortable limbs. Thick in texture, there’s nothing greasy or heavy about this oil if applied directly to the skin (which is my favourite way to use it!). I adore lavender and the fragrance is beautifully long-lasting; the most wonderful night time treat.” Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor Color Wow Dream Coat for Curly Hair, £24 for 200ml - Buy online

Why we love it: “A lightweight mist that holds frizz-free curls all day.” Review: “I have recently gone back to my natural curls after a 15 year gap, as my hair has finally rebelled against daily straightening and smoothing by deciding to thin and break. Going curly again is therefore a hair fast for me and luckily it’s a look that’s back. Back in the noughties, I used to use a leave in conditioner to twist my curls; specialist curl products didn’t really exist – all anyone wanted at that time was a pair of ghds. The results were OK, but now that my hair is finer and thinner, I need expert help to get full, bouncy locks that aren’t weighed down by product, and something to keep that awful halo of flyaway frizz at bay. Colleagues have raved about Wow’s original Dream Coat, which smoothes straight hair. Now this new version for curls looks set to be equally cult. I spray it on wet hair, twist and diffuse (thank you, Dyson) and the result is glossy curls that hold all day, but don’t feel crunchy or greasy. You can use more for defined curls, less for looser waves. I find I can use it two days in a row without washing in between, I just dampen my hair, respray and twist again. A bit of dry shampoo for volume at the roots and a supply of Philip Kingsley Elasticizer to keep curls in top condition, and I’m good to go.” Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Editor Hourglass Ambient lighting Edit Unlocked, £69 - Buy online