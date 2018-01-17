6 women on their go-to ‘work face’

The reasons why we wear makeup are vast and can be hugely personal. For some, the effect of a feline flick or a red lip can go beyond just the surface, and recent research from Mintel , exploring the emotional ties UK women have when ‘putting on their face’ illustrates how powerful it can be. 64 per cent of the women surveyed said that wearing makeup made them feel confident, 43 per cent said it made them feel attractive, 16 per cent felt more professional and 15 per cent more empowered; and, with sales of UK colour cosmetics set to reach £2 billion in 2017 (up by 7.2 per cent from 2016), the nation’s love of beauty products shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon. At GTG, we love to have an inquisitive (okay, maybe nosy...) rummage through the makeup bags of those in the industry, but with so many of us turning to cosmetics for a confidence boost, what do some of the biggest names in beauty put on to feel good when they’re at work? From a podcaster to an executive coach, nutritional therapist to a makeup artist, here some of the industry’s most high-flying experts share their go-to ‘work face', be it a stay-at-home makeup-free vibe or their so-called game face for when they really mean business... Emma Gunavardhana, podcaster, writer and consultant

“I learnt long ago never to venture to work makeup free. Unless, that is, I want to get sent home sick on account of looking so rough. That said, I’m really not prepared to spend any more that five minutes tarting the old mug up. I have two kits - a desk kit and an emergency car kit - and they both contain variations on the same trusted products. “This one is my home kit. Vitally important at my age (50) is the base; Algenist’s Elevate Cream , £78, came my way via the office, and it’s excellent: hydrating without being heavy, and it does seem to have a discernible lifting effect. Next it’s foundation - always something with an SPF. Currently I’m enjoying KIKO’s new Daily Protection BB Cream , £9.90, but an old friend is Shiseido’s Synchro Skin Glow , £34. This goes around the nose and cheeks, applied in an outward movement (with fingers) so as to avoid any unsightly edges. If I’m looking a bit shiny, I layer Pur’s 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Powder , £29, over the top, which delivers a beautiful, flawless finish and tones down any redness.

“I believe a ‘work face’ starts with feeling good about yourself - it’s really important when instructing a class as this will impact how I deliver a session and the energy that I give out during that time to my clients. “My ‘work face’ starts from within - I drink a lot of water. Staying hydrated is the foundation to what gets layered on top. I make a conscious effort to sip it throughout the day. I also cleanse and moisturise morning and night - working in an air-conditioned studio for hours can take its toll on my skin. I use light to medium makeup - my go-tos are tinted moisturiser, mascara and concealer. I believe that it’s important to keep it light and fresh-looking and I love products like Swiss Clinic’s Eyelash Enhancer Serum , £69, which helps my lashes grow and keeps my beauty regime natural. “I cleanse using Malin + Goetz Grapefruit Face Cleanser , £29, with warm water and finish with a cold rinse to seal pores - it leaves skin feeling fresh and clean. I then moisturise using SPF 50 - at the moment I am using La Roche Posay. Over the years I’ve been slack with sunscreen and as a result I’ve damaged my skin, so I can’t stress how important I feel about using a high SPF now. “Makeup-wise, I use Laura Mercier’s Illuminating Tinted Moisturiser , £34 - it gives me enough coverage and a little glow without feeling too heavy. I then apply Maybelline Lash Sensational mascara , £8.99, (mascara is my go-to product - always lifts a tired face). I then use MAC Select Moisturecover Concealer , £16. A little just under the eyes goes a long way in freshening up the face!” cloandflo.com . Phanella Mayall Fine, co-founder of the Step Up Club, executive coach and author

“My ‘work face’ is neutral. I rarely wear colour on my lips or eyes. I look to perfect my skin as naturally as I can and keep my features polished without looking overly made up. I have always worn my makeup very simply for work - years ago I would only use a swipe of concealer but now I'm in my 40's, I need a tad more! “I suppose my professional face has a clean simplicity to it as when working with celebrities, it's important to realise that you are there to look after them and not be retouching your own lips throughout the day.”