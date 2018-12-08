7 new beauty launches that will get you through party season

If you can’t add shimmer and shine in the lead up to Christmas, when can you? That’s clearly the ethos of some of our favourite beauty brands this December as this week’s edit of the best new launches has a subtly sparkling vibe, from the glow drops that are brightening up our sunshine-deprived complexions to the glimmering body butter we can’t get enough of. If you’re not into glitz, there’s plenty of nourishing remedies for dry skin and hair too - read on for the best beauty newbies… Cover FX Glam & Glow Liquid Lights Set, £35

Loved by: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant “If you’re a fan of glowy makeup then this is a set you’re going to LOVE. Something that Cover FX are most famous for is their liquid drops, and in this set you get four 4.5ml mini versions in various shades and finishes to test out. The Instagram queens among us will love the Glitter Drops which are guaranteed to up your makeup ante for the festive season ahead, whereas those who prefer a lit-from-within look will adore the Custom Enhancer Drops, which are my personal favourite. These can be used on top of your base for a highlighted effect or mixed into your foundation to give your complexion a healthy glow. The Rose Gold shade is my personal favourite and will be a staple in my party season makeup routine.” Buy it now Sisley Soin Velours Velvet Nourishing Cream, £143

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, Editorial Director “Sisley’s latest skincare launch, Velvet Nourishing Cream, is like a sigh of relief for dry skin. It has the most beautiful, nourishing and softening effect and a delicate calming natural scent from honey and orange blossom. If you’re a bit run down, the sensory experience feels such a treat ­ ­– at this price you’d expect something a bit extra. But what’s particularly clever is that it’s both a day and night cream. You’d think it can’t work, but it does deliver hydration and lipids in just the right proportions. I had no problem applying makeup straight on top and in the morning my skin felt supple. Yes, it’s expensive, but like a cashmere scarf, it cocoons you and makes you feel a bit special every day.” Buy it now 3ina Glide n Shine in Golden Hit, £12.95

Loved by: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor “Shimmering, golden-hued eyeshadows are my go-to so it’s not surprising that I loved this new launch from budget-friendly beauty brand 3ina’s Destination Dance range. The vegan powder-to-gel formula has a velvety texture that really does ‘glide’ onto lids and the colour payoff is better than your typical cream eyeshadow. What’s more, it’s easy to blend with a fingertip so no brushes are needed - ideal for party dwellers on the go, and its staying power means it’ll probably last longer than you do on a night out!” Buy it now Sanctuary Shimmer Luxe Body Butter, £14

Loved by: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor Review: “I feel Sanctuary is a really underrated brand that doesn’t get the love it deserves until the festive season. I for one love it, from scent to texture to price point - it hits every spot for me and I always look forward to their Christmas collections! This year they've launched a very Insta-worthy Rose Gold Radiance collection, designed to illuminate and revitalise skin with a little festive sparkle. The highlight for me is this pearlescent body butter to add a little shimmer to moisturised limbs for party season. Infused with oils and vitamins to hydrate and refine dry skin, it leaves skin feeling soft and glowing with a subtle, pearly radiance as you hit the dance floor.” Buy it now Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Deep Moisture Express Body Mist, £6.99

Loved by: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer “I get through body moisturiser by the bucketload because I have flaky, eczema prone skin but also due to the fact that I love the end of the day ritual after a bath or shower. When I don’t have quite so much time to massage it in and dance around my bedroom until it’s dry like the freak that I am, something like this new mist formula is perfect. It’s still hydrating and makes for comfortable skin once it’s on but I don’t have to wait it out to wiggle into my tights if I’ve had a quick morning shower or am washing at the gym. You can also genuinely spray it from any angle without the nozzle getting clogged or going dead on you. Sure, it’s not luxe or ‘treaty’, but it does the job for very little money and makes essential speedy moisturising easy.” Buy it now Charlotte Tilbury Glowing Pretty Skin Palette, £50

Loved by: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor Review: “If you're looking for a face palette to take you into party season then once again, Charlotte Tilbury has everything you need in one compact little gem. Pretty Glowing Skin basically does what it says - the combination of colours leaves skin looking great and glowy, and with the cold December weather making my skin feel patchy and dull, it's exactly the flattering palette I need right now! With six beautiful shades of everything you need from blushers to highlighters, it’s super easy to build up a healthy, radiant complexion. Plus, the texture of each powder is super fine and creamy, which buffs effortlessly into the skin - even if like me you have no idea how to contour. Each shade is delicate and pretty, perfect for brightening up skin for party season and beyond.” Buy it now R evlon Professional UniqOne Green Tea Scent Hair Treatment, £9.32