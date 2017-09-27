7 new budget beauty buys to see you through until payday

4 / 8

Clairol Colour Crave Hair Makeup, £5.99

The 21st century equivalent of hair mascara (neon blue fronds at the school disco anyone?), this temporary colourant allows you to mimic a unicorn/mermaid/ fairy creature without bleach, commitment or general expense, not to mention a frank conversation with HR if you work in a conservative office. The jewel-like, metallic hues range from amethyst to rose gold to ruby, and the iridescent finish is intended to show up brightly on even very dark hair. You definitely lose a bit of impact if you’re on the brunette end of the spectrum, but you do still get an eye-catching effect for your efforts, and said effort is minimal- colour simply smudges onto dry hair by way of a sponge applicator and is sealed in by the heat of your hair dryer. The colour polymers then wash out when you next shampoo your hair. If your beauty regime is starting to feel a bit groundhog day, this will get you out of the rut for a weekend.

