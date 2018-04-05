1 / 8

7 beautiful short bob ideas that’ll have you speed dialling the salon

The spring/summer transition normally signals a desire from long, tousled beach waves, but 2018 is a whole different story: awesome women the world over are cutting to the chase and showcasing short bobs- from the sharp to the textured to the curly, anything goes, as long as it’s hovering on or above the shoulders. Celebrity hair stylist and co-founder of Salon Sloane John Vial explains the timeless appeal of the bob in a nutshell:

“A bob can consist of any cut from the ear lobe down to the collarbone. It can be curly, it can be straight, it can be layered, it can be graduated, it can be cut with or without a fringe- it can be worn in a plethora of different ways. It’s an incredibly diverse style that has remained in fashion for some time.”

So how to style it out to look modern, not school ma’am?

“Firstly, some invisible layering will give it that modern twist so it doesn’t look like an old 80s layered bob. That what’s really important when keeping it chic. The invisible layering gives the impression that the bob is almost one length- the technique involves layering hair throughout, but you can’t see the layering- that’s the beauty of it. In general, the thicker the hair the better, as it’s easier to layer.”

Without further ado, here’s your short bob moodboard.

Getty Images