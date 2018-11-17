8 of the best new beauty launches to shop for this week

OK so we know we’re meant to be buying gifts for others at this time of year, but some of these are just too good to pass up. From a limited edition travel beauty case to the palette that holds your entire daytime look in one compact, here are the new launches that are worth shopping for this week… Cover FX Power Play Concealer £24 for 10ml

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, Editorial Director “When Cover FX Power Play foundation launched in February, we described it as “the holy grail of base” for its lightweight, transfer-proof vegan formula in 40 shades. Now, finally, comes the concealer to match in 30 shades. Like the foundation, you select not only your colour but the shade that fits your undertone too (neutral, golden, pink). I liked its rounded spongy applicator which made for easy and even dotting under the eyes. It’s full-to-medium coverage but like its big sister is pleasingly lightweight, long-lasting and although matte doesn’t look dry by the end of the day. I often get that horrible 4pm tired face, but not when I wear this. Plus it’s fragrance-free and contains no mineral oils. Ticks all round.” Buy it now Bobbi Brown Smokey Crystal Eyeshadow Palette, £35

Loved by: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer “This palette has it all - exceptional colour payoff, a great range of finishes and shades that complement any skin tone. With everything from mattes to metallics, shimmers, sparkles and glitters covered, you’re able to dial up (or down) your party season smokey eye with supreme ease plus, you’ll find that there’s a use for every shade too (a rare find in the palette world). Its stellar shade range also allows you to experiment with cool and warm looks - my two favourite colours are the bronze Sugar Plum and gunmetal Black Diamond, two chrome metal shades that help add a welcome illumination back to tired eyes (just what I’ve needed as of late). What’s more, they blend like a dream, layering well and lasting well into the day (and night). It’s one that I’ll be using all year round.” Buy it now BeautyBio Rose Quartz Roller, £49.28

Loved by: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor “Whether you believe in the power of crystals or not (I’m on the fence but I enjoy the idea) there’s something about this that works, and I find the almost shocking coldness of the stone very calming on my sensitive skin. The rose quartz itself is sustainably harvested in Brazil and is high quality - plus it looks beautiful on your dressing table. Though it promises to help reduce inflammation, puffiness and dark circles, I think dramatic long-term effects are unlikely - but lymphatic drainage can’t be argued with and it’s definitely helping to reduce puffy areas and ease tension in my face at the end of long stressful days. Plus, my skin looks visibly brighter straight afterwards thanks to the cooling massage; I’m going to keep on rolling.” Buy it now L imited Editon Kiehl's Creme de Corps, £48 for 500ml

Loved by: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor “I'm a longstanding devotee of Kiehl's face products so I thought why not venture into some body hydration now they've released their limited edition range, where the cult Creme de Corps has had a little festive makeover thanks to the colourful Andrew Bannecker Limited Edition designs. With skin nourishing ingredients such as avocado oil and shea butter, it's goodbye to my dry and flakey limbs (winter is so attractive on me...). Skin is left feeling soft, smooth and deeply hydrated, thanks to this rich but still lightweight body cream. Plus the supersize 500ml pump bottle is sure to last you all through the festive season.” Buy it now Beauty Pie One Palette Wonder, £35 (members price £7.56)

Loved by: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant “If you’re all about convenience and ease when it comes to beauty, this palette will be the one for you. Containing one bronzer, two blushes, one highlighter and three eyeshadow shades, it’s pretty much all you need for an everyday look, give or take a mascara and lipstick. The shades are really wearable and the formulas are foolproof to use too which makes doing an everyday face quick, easy and hassle-free. The powders are so finely milled they apply like a dream and most can be used on multiple areas of the face. The packaging is small, sleek and slim which makes it the ultimate travel-friendly beauty companion.” Buy it now Shu Uemura La Maison Du Chocolat Nourishing Protective Oil, £33.30

Loved by: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer “I was a little worried when I heard that this cult hair oil was getting a chocolate makeover for the holiday season. I had images of slathering my hair in Nutella which, although sounds pretty incredible on one level, sounds pretty horrendous on another. However, I was too quick to judge as this limited edition incarnation is just as sweet as the original, with a few extra benefits thrown in for a festive twist. The chocolate angle comes courtesy of the addition of hydrating cacao, to help hair weather the constant transitions between central heating and air con this winter. It also carries a pretty mouth-watering scent too, thanks to the work of the chocolatiers at La Maison du Chocolat. A tasty treat for hair that’s good enough to eat (but please don’t), it leaves dry ends smoother, more moisturised and deliciously fragranced.” Buy it now Away Holiday Mini Beauty Set, £75

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, Editorial Director "These makeup/washbags are so cute they'll appeal to your inner Borrower. They are a scaled-down version of the cult Away travel case , a favourite of beauty and fashion editors (I'm counting on the 'Bigger Carry-On' being under the tree at Woodhall Towers this year, even if I have to buy and wrap it myself). Inside is a well-curated edit of five travel-friendly beauty minis: Tata Harper Skincare Resurfacing Serum, Caudalie Beauty Elixir, Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk, Nuori Copenhagen Lip Treat, and a Mount Lai mini jade roller. The mesh inner pouch is great for keeping makeup brushes separate. It's a limited edition and comes in 13 colours but some are sold out already. If you love it, don't wait." Buy it now Kerastase Elixir Ultime Le Fondant, £25.50 for 200ml

