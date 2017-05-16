1 / 10

9 organic anti-pollution solutions for face, body and hair

If you’re concerned about premature skin ageing and damaged hair, the fact that 59 per cent of us live in an area where air pollution is consistently above the legal level, according to a recent study commissioned by the Labour party, makes for a poor forecast where pigmentation, collagen and elastic breakdown, inflammation and sensitivity are concerned. It’s been proven that pollutant particles can penetrate the skin and cause free radical damage, resulting in a degradation of healthy skin cells with side effects ranging from eczema flare-ups to scalp irritation and early onset wrinkles and age spots . Research indicates that pollution is no longer simply an urban issue, and given that everything from diesel cars to cooking fumes and household cleaning products are part of the problem, walking about in a pure air bubble is essentially impossible.

Aside from running for the hills (...even then), what can you do? Hit your skin and scalp with a load of free-radical fighting antioxidants, that's what. The following will help to shield your skin from external aggressors in the most natural, environmentally friendly way possible.