Afro hair stylist and GTG Expert Charlotte Mensah wins big again

Ayesha Muttucumaru 2 December 2014
gtg-charlotte-mensa-daily-gloss-main

It’s a hat trick! The afro hair extraordinaire and Get The Gloss Expert continues her winning streak

Following her victory at the British Hairdressing Awards  for Afro Hairdresser of the Year last Monday, Charlotte Mensah  secured a further two accolades to close out the week with at the 20th Annual Black Beauty/Sensationnel Hair Awards on Sunday night.

Held at the London Hilton Metropole Hotel, the afro hair specialist and Get The Gloss Expert  won Stylist of the Year in addition to Styling Team of the Year - the latter reflecting her band of experienced stylists at Hair Lounge, her award-winning hair salon on Portobello Road, London.

MORE GLOSS: Charlotte Mensah’s top 10 tips for afro hair

Charlotte commented, “To have won three awards in one week and for two of those to be recognised as the highest possible Afro hairdressing accolades in the industry feels amazing. It hasn't even sunk in yet - words cannot explain how happy I am to be flying the flag for Afro hair in the UK!”

Supremely skilled and hugely knowledgeable, (plus extremely down-to-earth and lovely to boot), her winning streak pays testament to the fact that when it comes to Afro styling, Charlotte has well and truly secured her position as one of its most influential innovators.


