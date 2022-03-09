How does Alesha Dixon look so glowy all the time?

Whether you know Alesha Dixon, 42, from her days in girl band Misteeq, for her role as a judge on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent or for her winning turn on BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing, chances are you’ll have admired her glowing skin and glossy hair a fair few times.

Mother to daughters Azura, seven, and Anaya, one, Alesha’s latest project is her supplement brand Nobleblu , with capsules for everything from immunity, to skin to focus. “I’m very passionate about well-being and this is at the core of everything I do,” she told us. “When I take care of myself, I feel like all aspects of my life are more manageable. Life can be overwhelming so it’s important to stay present, calm, healthy and as relaxed as possible. For me it’s all about the balance of life, tuning into what your body and mind need and serving these needs daily.”

Here Alesha tells us about her working days, her beauty must-haves and her biggest indulgence.

My typical workday

“Every day is different and this is what keeps life interesting. I like to start my day with a workout. I find this dictates my mood and focus for the day ahead. Between work engagements and taking care of my children I always try to make sure I make a fresh vegetable juice, a protein shake and take my supplements. This is my way of taking care of myself to enable me to take care of those around me much better.

“I tend to wake up early most days for my daughters and four or five times a week I’ll work out with my trainer Janet Malinowska. I then light a Neom candle , make a breakfast of porridge or boiled eggs with rye toast and avocado.

“I love making vegetable juices and make sure I include ginger, beetroot, kale, and celery. After breakfast, I take the Nobleblu Immunity and Beauty supplements and on the days I exercise, I take the Energy capsule too.”

My weekend

“On the weekends I enjoy not sticking to a routine and doing whatever I want! I work hard during the week and allow myself a couple of days off on Saturday and Sunday.

“There was a time in my life when I was working on weekends but more recently, I’ve found having structure and some routine is helping me find the balance I need. We eat whatever we want and have pancakes on Sundays, listen to music very loud and hang out as a family”

My beauty ethos

“I go to see my facialist Katina as often as my schedule allows, she is amazing. I never used to think about wearing SPF in the UK – she taught me otherwise and now I use the Alumier MD Sheer Hydration Broad Spectrum SPF40 every day.

“I’m not great at doing my own makeup but, when I do, my go-to look is a bit of concealer, bronzing powder and lip liner. I love a classic brown lip and have been using matte liquid lipsticks. I recently purchased a jade roller so I’m looking forward to trying that as I do tend to get quite puffy under my eyes.

Wellness from the inside

“I really believe wellness is about taking good care of yourself and putting yourself first, so you can be a better person. Exercising is super important to me and my mood, I love the endorphins you get after a workout.

“Putting the right things into your body to fuel it is key as well, so I try to eat very healthily, and have always taken supplements, but struggled to find a product range that delivered exactly what I needed, which inspired me to launch Nobleblu. The five supplements in the range all have optimised dosage of ingredients for better absorption by the body."

The best advice I've ever been given

“The best tip I’ve been given is to be kind to myself and love myself. Everything falls into place if you can stick to this. It means looking after your needs and not neglecting yourself.

“Being kind to yourself also means giving yourself a break from time to time. We can be hard on ourselves and in the end, it’s just not worth it if it means being miserable. Life is too short so it’s important to embrace every day.”

Alesha's beauty and wellness essentials

