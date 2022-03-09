How does Alesha Dixon look so glowy all the time?

We spoke to the presenter about her secrets to glossy hair and flawless skin. From supplements to skincare, here are her top picks

Whether you know Alesha Dixon, 42, from her days in girl band Misteeq, for her role as a judge on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent or for her winning turn on BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing, chances are you’ll have admired her glowing skin and glossy hair a fair few times.

Mother to daughters Azura, seven, and Anaya, one, Alesha’s latest project is her supplement brand  Nobleblu , with capsules for everything from immunity, to skin to focus. “I’m very passionate about well-being and this is at the core of everything I do,” she told us. “When I take care of myself, I feel like all aspects of my life are more manageable. Life can be overwhelming so it’s important to stay present, calm, healthy and as relaxed as possible. For me it’s all about the balance of life, tuning into what your body and mind need and serving these needs daily.”

Here Alesha tells us about her working days, her beauty must-haves and her biggest indulgence.

My typical workday

“Every day is different and this is what keeps life interesting. I like to start my day with a workout. I find this dictates my mood and focus for the day ahead. Between work engagements and taking care of my children I always try to make sure I make a fresh vegetable juice, a protein shake and take my supplements. This is my way of taking care of myself to enable me to take care of those around me much better.

“I tend to wake up early most days for my daughters and four or five times a week I’ll work out with my trainer Janet Malinowska. I then light a  Neom candle , make a breakfast of porridge or boiled eggs with rye toast and avocado.

“I love making vegetable juices and make sure I include ginger, beetroot, kale, and celery. After breakfast, I take the Nobleblu  Immunity  and  Beauty  supplements and on the days I exercise, I take the  Energy  capsule too.”

My weekend

“On the weekends I enjoy not sticking to a routine and doing whatever I want! I work hard during the week and allow myself a couple of days off on Saturday and Sunday.

“There was a time in my life when I was working on weekends but more recently, I’ve found having structure and some routine is helping me find the balance I need. We eat whatever we want and have pancakes on Sundays, listen to music very loud and hang out as a family”

My beauty ethos

“I go to see my facialist Katina as often as my schedule allows, she is amazing. I never used to think about wearing SPF in the UK – she taught me otherwise and now I use the  Alumier MD Sheer Hydration Broad Spectrum SPF40  every day.

“I’m not great at doing my own makeup but, when I do, my go-to look is a bit of concealer, bronzing powder and lip liner. I love a classic brown lip and have been using matte liquid lipsticks. I recently purchased a jade roller so I’m looking forward to trying that as I do tend to get quite puffy under my eyes.

Wellness from the inside

“I really believe wellness is about taking good care of yourself and putting yourself first, so you can be a better person. Exercising is super important to me and my mood, I love the endorphins you get after a workout.

“Putting the right things into your body to fuel it is key as well, so I try to eat very healthily, and have always taken supplements, but struggled to find a product range that delivered exactly what I needed, which inspired me to launch Nobleblu. The five supplements in the range all have optimised dosage of ingredients for better absorption by the body."

The best advice I've ever been given

“The best tip I’ve been given is to be kind to myself and love myself. Everything falls into place if you can stick to this. It means looking after your needs and not neglecting yourself.

“Being kind to yourself also means giving yourself a break from time to time. We can be hard on ourselves and in the end, it’s just not worth it if it means being miserable. Life is too short so it’s important to embrace every day.”

Alesha's beauty and wellness essentials

1.  Neom Perfect Night’s Sleep Candle

, £32

“This is always on my bedside table, it smells so lovely, and it calms me down before bedtime."

Buy now

2.  Tom Ford Traceless Foundation Stick in Sienna

, £66

“When I do my own make-up I always choose this as it’s so easy to use and such a beautiful shade that matches my skin tone very well.”

Buy now

3.  Egyptian Magic All Purpose Skin Cream, £20

“This is a staple in our household. It’s got really nice natural ingredients such as olive oil and beeswax and has so many uses, I love to use it after I’ve been in the sun or to soften dry skin.”

Buy now

4.  Tresemmé Pro Collection Keratin Smooth Mask

, £2

During the first lockdown I decided to start taking better care of my hair and I embraced my curls. This mask really helped keep them hydrated, so the natural bounce came back.”

Buy now

5.  Marianne Williamson
Return to Love, £10.07

“This is my absolute favourite book. I take it away with me every time I travel. She’s a beautiful writer offering amazing insights into love. She’s a spiritual teacher who I first discovered when Oprah Winfrey interviewed her.”

Buy now

6.  Jason Vale Juice Master Cold Press Juicer

, £249.99

“Of all the juicers I’ve tried this is by far the best. I've been through many over the years and they always break down! Jason’s is the most powerful and efficient one I’ve used to date.”

Buy now

7.  Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum

, £55

“This is such a classic fragrance. It’s great for day and night and it’s a timeless scent. I remember smelling this on a good friend of mine and have used it ever since.”

Buy now

8.  AlumierMD
 Ultimate Boost Serum, POA

“This is something my facialist Katina has encouraged me to incorporate into my skincare routine and I can really see a difference in hydration.”

Buy now

9.  NobleBlu Balance
 Supplement, £40 for 30 capsules

"I take one of these every morning as it supports hormonal balance and keeps stress at bay throughout the day. The combination of vitamins and minerals with synergistic botanicals, friendly bacteria, and digestive enzymes helps me maintain a physical and emotional state of calm."

Buy now

10.  Sisley Black Rose Skin Infusion Cream, £150

"Face creams are my biggest indulgence. I use this every morning and love it. It plumps and hydrates the skin and makes it look all the more radiant."

Buy now

11.  Omorovicza Miracle Facial Oil, £85

"The last step in my routine before bed is this rich oil. It has bakuchiol for antiageing and kelp extract for elasticity."

Buy now

Shop NobleBlue supplements


