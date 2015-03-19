All the lowdown from our Leeds Blow & Style event with Sassoon

Following on from our successful Blow & Style event in London back in Feburary, Get The Gloss reunited with Sassoon Salons and this time worked their hair magic in Leeds.

Firstly, Sassoon’s UK Creative Director Bruce Masefield talked Get The Gloss readers through the brand new Blow & Style menu and demonstrated how easy it is to create these styles to salon standard at home. Readers were then treated to top advice from the master on how to create styles including the tousled loose wave (spotted all over the SS15 catwalks) the polished wave, an effortless high ponytail and the tricky fishtail plait - a must for the upcoming festival and holiday season.