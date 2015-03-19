All the lowdown from our Leeds Blow & Style event with Sassoon

Following on from our successful Blow & Style event in London back in Feburary, Get The Gloss reunited with Sassoon Salons and this time worked their hair magic in Leeds.
Firstly, Sassoon’s UK Creative Director Bruce Masefield talked Get The Gloss readers through the brand new Blow & Style menu and demonstrated how easy it is to create these styles to salon standard at home. Readers were then treated to top advice from the master on how to create styles including the tousled loose wave (spotted all over the SS15 catwalks) the polished wave, an effortless high ponytail and the tricky fishtail plait - a must for the upcoming festival and holiday season.
Next up, whilst indulging on champagne and feasting on canapes (all courtesy of Harvey Nichols ) our Editor-in-Chief Susannah Taylor quizzed Bruce on his tricks of the trade on everything from the tools in his kit to emerging trends for 2015 and readers had a chance to answer their burning blow and style related questions. The perfect finishing touch was brought by a Charlotte Tilbury makeup artist who was on stand providing complimentary makeuppers for readers to compliment the hair styles on the menu.
All readers in attendance went home happy taking with them a goody bag stuffed full of Sassoon treats matched to their hair type and the lucky early birds on the night got the added bonus of a free blow dry at Sassoon and one of Charlotte Tilbury’s famous palettes.
Photography by 83 Photography.
