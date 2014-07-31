Amber Valletta gives long hair the chop

31 July 2014
gtg-short-hair-main-

The supermodel jumped on board with the short-haired trend that’s set to be big business this season

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

There are many reasons we admire Amber Valletta, not least her daring approach to hairstyles. The supermodel has become one of the latest celebs to give her hair the chop in favour of a sleek and chic pixie crop, and we have to admit we’re more than a little impressed.

The former face of Chanel and Versace took to  Instagram  this week to showcase her stylish new 'do, posting an envy-inducing picture of the drastic crop with the caption ‘#FLY new cut for @masterandmuse’.

Her latest cut is a more drastic version of the chop she recieved earlier this month for her Allure magazine cover shoot, courtesy of legendary stylist Garren. Mid-chop, Valletta told the magazine: “Women with short hair are really sexy. There’s something liberating about freeing yourself from the norms.” And after seeing her chic new crop, we can only agree wholeheartedly with that statement.

Not one to be outdone, Scarlett Johansson was also seen out in New York on Tuesday sporting a similar style. The 29-year-old actress opted for a bob earlier this year, but couldn’t resist taking it a step further and jumping on board the pixie crop trend train this week with her new, much shorter cut.

With the crop, well, cropping up everywhere, it really does seem like going short is set to be the next big thing this season. Editor-in-Chief Susannah Taylor chatted to stylist Eugene Souleiman, the man responsible for some of the catwalk’s hottest hairstyles, about the growth of this new short-haired trend. He said: “We’re going back to shorter haircuts - stylists are going to start making women look handsome as opposed to pretty, sexy or glamorous.”

With the ease of workability this stylish new trend provides, we’re pretty obsessed with the crop already. Besides, if it’s good enough for stylist royalty, then it’s good enough for us. Long hair, watch this space. Your days are numbered.

Photo Credits: Instagram @ambervalletta @scarlettingridjohansson


You may also like

The video that will shock you into wearing SPF every day
10 inspirational quotes from top wellness experts
How to beat the post-summer blues
How to overcome low self-esteem


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Dr Barbara Sturm Hydrating Conditioner, £50
Redken Extreme Bleach Recovery Cica Cream, £26.28
Color Wow Dream Coat, £21.60
M&S Collection pure linen belted wide leg trousers, £35
WelleCo The Collagen Elixir, £45
Next wear it with Love Sweatshirt, £28

More Gloss

Review
The menopause skincare ranges worth trying
Partnership
We try 3 of the hottest autumn 2023 hair trends
Wellbeing
8 of the best weighted blankets 2023 for a peaceful night's sleep
Beauty
21 autumn nail designs to inspire your next mani
Makeup
Jodie Comer’s makeup artist wants us all to stop making these 3 foundation mistakes
Beauty
Sarah Jessica Parker: “My face has to move for me to communicate!”
Beauty
Pamela Anderson has ditched makeup in favour of this brilliant skincare
Review
17 of the best face mists to suit every budget and skin type
Ayesha Muttucumaru
Explore More