Amber Valletta gives long hair the chop

There are many reasons we admire Amber Valletta, not least her daring approach to hairstyles. The supermodel has become one of the latest celebs to give her hair the chop in favour of a sleek and chic pixie crop, and we have to admit we’re more than a little impressed.

The former face of Chanel and Versace took to Instagram this week to showcase her stylish new 'do, posting an envy-inducing picture of the drastic crop with the caption ‘#FLY new cut for @masterandmuse’.

Her latest cut is a more drastic version of the chop she recieved earlier this month for her Allure magazine cover shoot, courtesy of legendary stylist Garren. Mid-chop, Valletta told the magazine: “Women with short hair are really sexy. There’s something liberating about freeing yourself from the norms.” And after seeing her chic new crop, we can only agree wholeheartedly with that statement.

Not one to be outdone, Scarlett Johansson was also seen out in New York on Tuesday sporting a similar style. The 29-year-old actress opted for a bob earlier this year, but couldn’t resist taking it a step further and jumping on board the pixie crop trend train this week with her new, much shorter cut.

With the crop, well, cropping up everywhere, it really does seem like going short is set to be the next big thing this season. Editor-in-Chief Susannah Taylor chatted to stylist Eugene Souleiman, the man responsible for some of the catwalk’s hottest hairstyles, about the growth of this new short-haired trend. He said: “We’re going back to shorter haircuts - stylists are going to start making women look handsome as opposed to pretty, sexy or glamorous.”

With the ease of workability this stylish new trend provides, we’re pretty obsessed with the crop already. Besides, if it’s good enough for stylist royalty, then it’s good enough for us. Long hair, watch this space. Your days are numbered.

Photo Credits: Instagram @ambervalletta @scarlettingridjohansson