An Email Exchange with: Yulia Rorstrom, founder of Duck and Dry

We caught up with Ukraine-born entrepreneur and long-time Londoner Yulia Rorstrom, founder of fast and fabulous boutique updo and blow dry bar Duck and Dry, to find out what makes her tick in and out of work…

Hit the snooze button or up-and-at-am?

I have very own personal alarm clock – my 20 month old son, Lucas August, who gets me up every morning without a fail!

What does your company do in under 10 words?

Make women look and feel beautiful – blow dries, updos and a newly launched product line.

Best piece of work advice you ever had?

Nothing is impossible. Try harder or find another way!

Name three things in your working week you love doing?

Brainstorming marketing ideas, testing new products and meeting happy clients on buzzy weekends.

What are the 3 things you do every day before breakfast?

Coffee first, go through my emails and check the client schedule for the King’s Road store.

What do you love about your job?

Seeing the results and driving the evolution of Duck & Dry as a brand.

What's cooking for work lunch?

Trying to avoid carbs and eating healthy but with an odd pad thai as a treat!

How do you stay organised?

I write absolutely everything down no matter how trivial it is – ideas, tasks, inspiration but most importantly daily to-do lists.

Describe your working style in 3 words?

Passionate, results driven.

Typical work attire?

Totally depends upon my mood or schedule for the day. I like to vary my look from casual jeans and flats to elegant dresses and heels just because...

Name one beauty product you use every day and why?

I have naturally fine hair so I am always after volume. My go-to product is Duck & Dry Oomph! Dry Volume and Texture Spray that instantly gives body and bounce for any style.

Heels or flats, and why?

If had to pick one, definitely heels - an instant confidence boost.

What's your favourite way to relax?

A love a long bubble bath with lots of candles.

Worst job you ever had?

Consulting spreadsheets – hours and hours of them!

Notepad or iNotes?

I am very old school and I am never without my trusted Smythson notepad!

Yoga, pilates or HIIT and why?

Yoga helps to take my mind off work and deliver real results to the body.

Who is your idol or mentor, career-wise?

My parents – serial entrepreneurs who are always there to encourage and give the most honest and impartial advice.

