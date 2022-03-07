JLo's hair stylist Andrew Fitzsimons has a new haircare range and it has just landed at Boots

Melanie Macleod7 March 2022
He's also the hairdresser to Kim Kardashian and Bella Hadid and everything in the collection is under £10. We tried it

When celebrity hairdresser Andrew Fitzsimons launched his Andrew Fitzsimons x Primark haircare in early 2020 it was a total sellout. I should know – I went to THREE branches to try and get my hands on his dry shampoo. Beauty editors were raving about it and buying in bulk, such was the hype surrounding the brand.

Andrew, who looks after the locks of Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, Bella Hadid and Megan Fox, to name but a few, now has his own permanent line. Andrew Fitzsimons Hair  (tagline 'your hair AF') has just landed exclusively at Boots with a launch offer of a third off, meaning everything is currently under £10.

The collection comprises five ranges with a shampoo, conditioner, mask and a leave-in product, plus there are four styling products. Each range targets a key haircare need including damaged, dry, thin, curly and blonde hair. The products all contain the AF Bonding System, a protein-based ingredient designed to strengthen the hair and increase elasticity and flexibility.

What are the Andrew Fitzsimons Hair collections?

The collections comprise Virgin Repair, formulated with ceramides for damaged hair; Prism Shine, with hyaluronic acid for dull hair; Body Volume, with caffeine for thin and fine hair, Fantasy Curls with amino acids for 3A to 4C curls and Amethyst Blonde, with ultraviolet pigments for blonde and highlighted hair.

The styling products are all made with something called 'AF Aurascent Technology', which is designed to envelope the hair strands with a luxury scent that gradually releases over time.

The collection includes Hard a strong hold hairspray, Discreet Dry Shampoo, Model Volume wave spray and Apres Sexe (yes, really) texture spray.

Our verdict

I tried the Discreet AF Dry Shampoo and the Prism Shine Shampoo and Conditioner.

Discreet AF Dry Shampoo, £6 (normally £9)

I had extra high hopes for this, after all the praise about his earlier Primark dry shampoo collab. The packaging feels fairly high end, with a sturdy plastic cap which reminds me of Oribe and it has a soft, powdery scent.

It feels ultra-soft when you spray it on your hair. I often find cheaper dry shampoos can feel quite gritty, but this feels airy and light, with no white residue left in my distinctly dark roots. It breathed new life into my two-day old hair, giving it bounce and making it feel fresh.

Prism Shine Shampoo and Conditioner both £6, normally £9

Again, these are strongly scented with a raspberry scent. The formulas are thick and the shampoo lathered a lot. I'd say less is more. My hair was fairly tangled after rinsing out the shampoo, which didn't bode well, but once I applied the conditioner the knots disappeared and my hair felt smooth and silky and it stayed that way after I'd towel dried it. I normally have to apply a detangling spray to ease out knots, but I was able to run a comb through my hair without any help after using this.

My hair certainly looked shiny too and was still looking good the next day. Normally I wash my hair every day, but my curls stayed smooth and frizz-free for a couple of days after using this.

So far, so impressed; this is high octane haircare with scent and packaging that wants to be noticed, but from what we've tried, it performs well too.

Buy Andrew Fitzsimons Hair now


