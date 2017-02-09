Angela Scanlon on being a rocking redhead and breaking the rules

ST: What’s been the best part of hosting The One Show so far? AS: “Matt (Baker) has been just brilliant - it’s like a little family. And they just get amazing guests - I’ve loved meeting such amazing people. Last week it was John Richardson, then there was Faye Ripley, Michael Ball and Sir Ian McKellen. It’s a really, really fun show to work on.” ST: Do you get nervous and how do you cope with the nerves? AS: “Sometimes I do, it depends on the day really. What I do is I try to distract myself or I do a small shoulder a shimmy to shake out the nerves. I then take a deep breathe and if I’m feeling particularly nervous I have a bit of Bach Rescue Remedy and just do it. I also drink a chamomile tea in the green room beforehand. Deep breathing really works.” ST: What’s the key to on-screen confidence in your experience? AS: “My hair has to be 100%. If my hair doesn’t feel right then I don’t feel right.” ST: What does 100% hair look like? AS: “I love a bit of texture. I like it lived in and naturaI-looking. I’ve always looked to French women in the way they approach beauty. I tell hairdressers to make it look like I’ve done it myself, but better. I love it glossy, natural, and not crazy Dolly Parton volume at the roots, I want the volume more at the ends of my hair.”

ST: Your role as the newest Garnier Nutrisse and Garnier Ultimate Blends Ambassador sounds really exciting. As a mother of two redheads do you think redheads are well represented and catered for in the beauty industry? AS: “It’s definitely now much cooler to be a redhead. I did a show called ‘Oi Ginger’ and that was was born out of a conversation I’d had with a lady a party who had two beautiful redhead girls who got bad feedback about their hair. But I think it’s different now - back in the day it was only Julia Roberts who was the cool one with red hair, but now there are so many more redheads rocking it. I feel there is a shift in how redheads are viewed and that we want to embrace it not mask it. I feel people really want to be redheads. "I have a funny story about my redhead skin – once a lady in Thailand tried to sell me a bleaching product for my freckles. She was pointing to them and I realised what she meant and I had to explain to her that I actually like my freckles and didn’t want to get rid of them! There were times when I was growing up that I didn’t always love being a redhead but now its an intrinsically cool thing and part of who I am and I like celebrating that.” ST: I love the fact that Garnier have taken on a redhead as an ambassador. AS: “Garnier have responded to a market that celebrates redheads, and they understand that women want to be enhanced not completely changed. I had tried other brands’ red shades, and found myself desperately trying to wash it out - it was always that very dyed colour. When I used a Garnier product my mum didn’t know I’d had my hair dyed which is the true gauge of things.”

ST: Since you are always on camera, what’s the best behind-the-scenes beauty tip you’ve learned? AS: “Someone once came up with some redhead rules that we should all wear green or amber or brown and in my opinion we just end up looking like leaves! I never wear green - I once had an Irish dancing dress that was green and it has scarred me for life. I like the idea of breaking the rules and the colours I have most in my wardrobe are reds and pinks and mustards. As for makeup I will often wear an orange, a bright pink or a classic red lip for example. As a redhead I really love wearing red.” ST: What’s your biggest beauty mishap? AS: “I had a fringe in secondary school which was literally horrendous. I was quite liberal with the hair spray and I think it was probably very flammable - it was a crispy fringe.”