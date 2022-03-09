Are you over-hydrating your hair?

Ask anyone what their key hair concerns were, and it's likely that ‘dryness’ would come up time and time again. The demand for moisture has never been greater, but is it possible to have too much of a good thing? According to top hair stylist Kevin Murphy, yes.

Over-hydrating our hair is something that too many of us are doing in his experience, with our insatiable thirst for conditioning-boosting products resulting in our hair becoming greasier and limper quicker.

Product misuse and improper layering are also largely responsible, explains Sam Burnett , owner and creative director of Hare & Bone: “When hair is hydrated and healthy it can no longer absorb bigger hydrating molecules found in moisture products, so it will just layer up and sit on the outer surface of the hair.”

If you’ve noticed a shift in the oiliness of your hair, it could be because of hydration overload. Here’s what could be causing it and what to do instead to strike the balance between glossy and greasy.

1. Using a shampoo that’s too rich

When it comes to hydration, save it for your conditioners, hair masks or pre-shampoo treatments. Throwing a rich shampoo laden with oils and emollients into the mix too is likely to weigh hair down and lead to it getting slicker quicker. On the whole, a shampoo’s main objective should be to remove dirt and build-up and so it doesn’t really need to be as specialised as the other products in your routine. If you’re looking for a less stripping alternative though, (say if you have coloured, treated or breakage-prone hair), your cash is probably better spent on a low-sulphate or sulphate-free shampoo instead of a moisturising one.

2. Not using a conditioner that’s right for your hair type

Conditioner plays an important role in our hair care regime - not only does it help replenish moisture levels, but it also smooths out cuticles (which become raised during shampooing) and protects strands from damage. It’s like a moisturiser for hair and just like its skincare equivalent, a one-size-fits-all approach isn’t likely to fly in the long-term. Some ingredients work better for certain hair types than others. For instance, for dry thick or coarse hair, Kevin recommends richer ingredients such as shea or cocoa butter or murumuru oil (if hydration is your main objective). For fine hair, try mango seed butter. The higher up an ingredient is on your label, the greater its concentration.

If you’re especially worried about conditioners weighing your hair down though, try a silicone-free option. Briogeo is one of my favourite brands in this regard.