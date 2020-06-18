Ateh Jewel: my beauty edit

When it comes to diversity UK beauty and lifestyle blogger and beauty journalist Ateh Jewel has spent close to two decades championing it ; June 2020 saw Ateh appointed onto The British Beauty Council Advisory Board with plans to make positive strides in the industry when it comes to making inclusivity a priority.

With over 16 years experience writing for some of the biggest magazines (Vogue, Sunday Times Style and Stylist to name but a few), she’s also the founder of the award-winning Jewel Tones Beauty , an all-encompassing beauty and lifestyle hub for those with deeper skin tones and textured hair. Borne out of a desire to help inspire and empower those who felt overlooked by the beauty industry and mainstream media in the past, her hope is that her twin daughters never feel the same sense of exclusion she felt as a beauty mad teen. With tried and tested tips, interviews and news on the newest launches, her blog shines a light on the encouraging direction that the industry is heading in.

An expert in all things makeup, haircare and skincare, we caught up with Ateh to ask her about the products she can’t live without, her favourite places to shop and which brands truly deliver.

Q: How would you describe your approach towards beauty?

A: I’m not into hysterical beauty where you can’t leave the house without a full face of slap. I think makeup with the explosion of colours and the beautiful sensorial experience of textures and essential oils in skincare and body care are all about play, expressing yourself and connecting with your spirit.

Q: Where are your favourite places to shop for beauty?

A: I enjoy shopping in Neal’s Yard Remedies . It’s like a modern apothecary and I love the smell of essential oils and balms - it’s my fun space and playtime. Space NK is also really important to me. I first discovered it on Brook Street in 1994 and can remember it’s where I first discovered Nars and bought my first product from them - Viva Las Vegas, a rose gold nude lip colour. It felt like home and a place I belonged and had this curated space of amazing brands all under one roof. It still feels like home when I pop into a branch. I also love Cult Beauty , Feelunique , Harvey Nichols , Fenwick , Selfridges and Liberty for my beauty fixes. I go in-store for a play and order online.

Q: What do you look for when you shop for beauty products?

A: Quality, quality and quality! Like food, I want to know where the ingredients are from. How they will make my spirit feel and how they react on my skin. Will they be fun to use in every sense from packaging to texture and scent? I love beauty products, they make me very happy.

Q: Which brands are leading the way for inclusivity?

A: I think the launch of Fenty Beauty at Harvey Nichols was a major game-changer. Superdrug's Shades of Beauty campaign was a good effort too, stocking and encourages major beauty brands such as L’Oreal and Revlon to share their darkest shades on the high street. Also, online websites such as Feelunique and Cult Beauty are catering to textured hair and darker skin tones in an aspirational way, which I love.

Q: Where do you feel there’s greater room for improvement?

AJ: I think it’s so exciting that finally there are colours for darker skin tones, the next step is to refine and think about the quality of ingredients and availability of different finishes - so satin, dewy and not just matte. Also when it comes to powders, concealers and blushes, I think more can be done. I also think colour profiling is so important so there aren’t so many jumps between shades, as often there’s a Beyoncé shade and a Grace Jones shade and some random orange ones in between which don’t suit anyone.

Q: If you had £500 to spend at a makeup counter or on a brand, where would you put your money?

A: Hmmm...I think you need to shop smart and on things that last. I would invest in good quality facial oils and cleansers like Votary Neroli and Myrrh Facial Oil , £65, and Aurelia Miracle Cream Cleanser , £42; and on great body care as whatever touches your skin should be the best you can afford.