Aveda: A cut for a cause

Ayesha Muttucumaru 3 April 2014
get-the-gloss-aveda

Get a new look and do a good deed with Aveda's Appointments for the Earth campaign

On Monday the 7th of April, why not go for the chop and support a great charity at the same time, by booking in for a new haircut with Aveda?

From Tokyo to Sydney, Moscow to London and New York to the home of Aveda in Minneapolis – for one day only, Aveda stylists from around the globe are set to volunteer eight hours of their time to offer ‘Appointments for the Earth’ (including all salon services) in return for a donation to Earth Month.

Celebrating its 15th year, during the month of April funds raised by Aveda UK will go towards WaterAid, a charity that raises money to improve access to safe water, hygiene and sanitation in the world’s poorest countries.

London will be supporting the Cut-A-Thon and Beyond event at the Aveda Lifestyle Salon & Spa in Covent Garden . Whether you’re looking for a new hairstyle, some haircut inspiration or a way to work this season’s must-have hair trend, you’re sure to find your perfect look in the expert hands of the Aveda team of hair stylists.

To book in for an appointment, call 020 7759 7355.


